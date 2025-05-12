Thinking About A Coyote Swap? Here's How Each Generation Compares

Toward the end of 2000s, Ford found itself in a bit of a pickle with its famous pony car, the Mustang. Pony cars from other marques, like the Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger, were on the cusp of galloping away from the Mustang performance-wise with their 6.2-liter LS3 and 5.7-liter Hemi engines, respectively. The challenge for Ford engineers was to squeeze extra horsepower out of a power plant that would fit in existing engine bays that previously housed the older 4.6- and 5.4-liter modular engines. Spoiler alert: they succeeded.

The result was an all-aluminum masterpiece with a classic 5.0-liter displacement and Ford's first-ever variable camshaft timing in a V8. The official name of this engine is "5.0L Ti-VCT," but most gearheads know it more simply as the Coyote — strangely nicknamed for a chassis that legendary driver A.J. Foyt used in Indy car racing. In the Mustang, the first Coyote 5.0 made 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, while a separate version for the F-150 was more focused on low-end torque for doing truck stuff.

Whether pickup truck or Mustang flavor, the Coyote V8 has joined Chevy's LS on the short list of greatest V8s ever made. And as Coyote-powered Mustangs and F-150s get wrecked or otherwise go to scrap, hot rodders have a great opportunity to retrofit modern Ford 5.0 power into their custom cars or trucks. However, certain pros and cons make some generations more desirable than others for Coyote swapping.