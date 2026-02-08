10 Of The Cheapest Porsche Models You Can Buy Used
Generating listicles like this one tends to draw ire from folks in the comment section who may have different "Top 10 Whatevers," and that's understandable. We imagined this would be especially true for something as polarizing as "The Best Used Porches on the Market," and instead we zeroed in on the cheapest Porsche models you can buy used. Still, even that is open to passionate discourse, as "cheap to buy" doesn't necessarily mean "cheap to own," and risk aversion in this particular regard will vary greatly between different buyers. That said, the Porsche nameplates that made this particular list can be purchased for a relatively low price.
Although we didn't name specific generations or trim levels, we will highlight certain years and options to keep in mind (reasons for which will vary). As such, the context may be different for each Porsche model listed, depending on age, vehicle type, and so on.
To compile this list, we scoured the internet for current listings and took recent sales into consideration. To clarify, we only used transaction data for vehicles with clean titles.
Porsche Macan
Now, these Porsche models aren't listed in any particular order. That said, if money is tight and you need one vehicle to do it all, then the Macan is a great compromise. This jack of all trades offers much more space than a Cayman or Boxster, but is also much more nimble than just about every other mainstream crossover, so much so that many refer to it as a hot hatch rather than a CUV.
If you're sitting there reading this, completely unaware of the cylinder bore scoring issues that are associated with the Macan, then there's nothing stopping you from hopping on a website like AutoTrader, searching up Macans, ticking the box for clean titles, and sorting the listings by "Price – Lowest." And if you did, you'd soon come across a 2015 Macan S with 119,000 miles for $10,995. Sure, it's got 7 previous owners, three events of minor damage on the CarFax, and every armchair expert on the internet will tell you to steer clear due to the aforementioned bore scoring issue.
That said, if you aren't prone to being swept away by online hysteria and don't mind tempting fate by running a heavier oil to (possibly) extend engine life, then you can enjoy the experience of a V6-powered Macan for a fraction of the original price. Alternatively, you can spend a bit more for a newer Macan equipped with the smaller, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, like this 2018 Porsche Macan for $18,900, which isn't plagued by the scoring issues. Notably, the turbo-four Macan entered the lineup for the 2017 model year, and we came across more than a few examples of these in the $15,000 range.
Porsche Cayenne
If the fear of cylinder bore scoring juxtaposes your desire for an agile German crossover, then perhaps consider a first-generation Porsche Cayenne equipped with a V6 engine, which is even cheaper to buy than the aforementioned Macan models. Of course, you'll be getting an even older vehicle and all the woes that come with it, but you would also only be spending half as much (potentially). For those of you who scoff at such a notion, you should know that there are plenty of freaks with a high-mileage Porsche Cayenne.
Risk-averse shoppers will be happy to hear that the V6 engines used to propel early Cayenne models tend to have a much lower probability of suffering from the same scoring issue that troubles other Porsches. On top of that, these can be had with a manual transmission, though Cayennes equipped with a third pedal are much harder to come by these days.
Let's talk numbers. Folks who are itching to get behind the wheel of a crossover that dawns the Porsche crest can do so for less than $5,000 as long as they are ok with driving something that is a couple of decades old with 200,000 miles. Due to the scarcity of remaining stick-shift Cayennes in good condition, the price of entry for these has climbed. The last one to sell on Cars & Bids went for just under $10,000 despite having over 200,000 miles. At this price point, first-gen Cayenne Turbo and second-gen Cayenne models can also be had. Truth be told, the used Cayenne market is a bit all over the place, as is the case with most of the models on this list. The good news is that folks should be able to find an example that suits their needs and tolerances.
Porsche Panamera
Our very own Daniel Golson advised enthusiasts to quit complaining and just buy a new Porsche Panamera GTS already. Car lovers on a budget might not have the coin; however, the first-gen Panamera is still a fantastic option. Fortunately, it drives better than it looks, which is precisely why it was Collin Woodward's choice when pondering the question: "What's the ugliest car you still like anyway?"
Simply put, the Panamera is an excellent choice for folks who are after cheap, daily-drivable Porsche models, especially if you are wanting something that offers more space but isn't a crossover. We saw pricing for used first-gen models as low as $12,000 for all-wheel-drive V6 models on dealer lots, and rear-wheel-drive V8 models for the same amount of coin. Opting for a GTS model effectively doubles that price, but we think it is fair to say that this is still considered cheap for any Porsche in GTS guise.
To reiterate, electing to buy a 10- to 15-year-old Porsche will likely mean spending more money after the initial purchase. For instance, a co-worker of mine just had the automatic transmission control module on his go bad, and the part alone is over $1,200. Fortunately for him, he has his own shop and works on his own cars. If you don't have the means or knowledge to perform your own repairs or maintenance and are hoping to get a cheap Panamera, then it's probably best to go into it with the expectation that you'll need to spend a pretty penny to keep the car on the road. It's not a guarantee, but it is certainly better to be safe than sorry. No shade either, as we car enthusiasts often need a reality check when it comes to matters of the heart.
Porsche Boxster
Don't have a need for a rear seat and want the full Porsche sports car experience for as cheap as possible without going back more than 30 years? Then the Boxster is your answer. Unlike the first three Porsche models on this list, the Boxster is a mid-engine car, just like the almighty 911.
If you hop on Facebook Marketplace, you can find first-gen Boxsters for less than $10,000 all day long. Only want to work with dealers? No problem, there's still a strong supply of the two-seater sitting on dealer lots at this price point. You can even find a clean Boxster with a manual transmission in this range from dealers and private sellers alike. Notably, all first-gen Boxsters are propelled by naturally aspirated flat-six engines. Of course, earlier models will be cheaper due to the lower displacement engine, which was a 2.5-liter rated at 201 horsepower. The refresh in 2000 saw a bump to a 2.7-liter engine that put out about 217 horsepower. Both engines are known for the infamous intermediate shaft bearing (IMS) issue, which would result in a catastrophic engine failure. Just something to keep in mind when considering these cheap Porsches. Other potential issues include cracked cylinder bores, water seepage, split coolant tanks, and other issues that are typical of older vehicles, including dried-out seals and worn-out bushings.
For those who are unfamiliar with Stuttgart's finest (read: Porsche), the first-generation Porsche Boxster, which entered the market for the 1997 model year, did not have a hard-top Cayman coupe counterpart.
Porsche Cayman
Porsche added the Cayman coupe to the lineup for the 2006 model year as an alternative to those who appreciated the affordability of the more compact Boxster but wanted a fixed-roof coupe instead of a convertible. It's worth noting that, although the Boxster and Cayman are essentially identical aside from the drop-top-ability of the former, prices for the convertible tend to be lower compared to list prices for the coupe. This makes sense since the Boxster had a lower original MSRP than the Cayman.
It's worth noting that, for the first model year of the 987 (Porsche talk for second-gen Boxster and first-gen Cayman), the Boxster was offered in base and S variants while the Cayman was only offered as an S. The base Cayman would come a year later in 2007. The original MSRPs for the base Boxster and base Cayman in 2007 were $46,395 and $54,955, respectively. The delta between the two is less today, with base Boxsters being valued at $18,000 in good condition, while base Caymans come in at $23,000 in good condition, according to the Hagerty valuation tool for 2007 models.
So, the Cayman isn't quite as cheap as the Boxster, but as far as Porsches go it's still cheap. Of course, given their similarities, the Boxster and Cayman also share the same mechanical woes.
Porsche 911 (996/Fifth-Gen)
So, let's say the stigma against the smaller Boxster (and to a lesser extent, the Cayman) has permeated your mind and you simply need the top dog: the Porsche 911. We get it; you want what you want. No judgement here. Fortunately for you, the unloved 996 is still a pretty damn good bargain. And if the stigma against the 996 has you second-guessing, well, it's called compromise. But that's between you and your wallet.
We were excited to see a readily available supply of 996 911s in the sub-$20,000 price range, including examples with all-wheel drive and others with manual transmissions. Of course, at this price point the number on the odometer is as high as you'd expect.
Need proof? Firstly, there's this black-on-black 2000 Carrera 4 (the 4 denotes all-wheel drive) for sale at Findlay Truck & RV in Ohio with 136,307 miles, a new set of tires, and a $16,950 price tag. Next, we have a 2001 911 Carrera for sale at Jax Exports in Jacksonville, Florida, with about 142,000 miles, a six-speed manual transmission, and a list price of $17,795. Notably, this same dealer also has a 2011 Panamera for sale at the same price. To clarify, we aren't suggesting readers buy any of these vehicles sight unseen. However, if you're after a cheap Porsche, then they're certainly worth a look.
Porsche 968
The 996 may be the least desirable 911, but the next four models on the list are some of the least sought-after Porsches, period. Of course, time ticks on, trends swing back around, and supply dwindles. For now, the 968 is a certifiably cheap Porsche model you can buy used. It's no 911, but it does offer a balanced chassis and a husky 3.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that was rated at 236 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque.
Notably, less than 13,000 Porsche 968s were ever produced, so they aren't as plentiful as some of the other models on this list. If you hop on one of the big three (Cars.com, AutoTrader, and CarGurus), you can find a few here and there for under $20,000. You can come across them on Facebook Marketplace in that range, too.
What really substantiates the 968's place on this list, though, is the transaction data from popular auction sites like Bring A Trailer and Cars & Bids. On BaT, 17 units sold during the second half of 2025. Of those 17, 9 sold for less than $25,000 and 6 sold for less than $20,000. On C&B, 3 of the 6 auctions in 2025 sold for less than $20,000. Again, these front-engine Porsches might not be plentiful nor highly coveted, but at least they can be had for relatively little money. Just don't expect a top-shelf specimen for $10,000.
Porsche 944
If you're not repulsed by the notion of a cheap, front-engined Porsche, but are hoping to have an easier time finding one, spend less, or both, then the 944 should be on your radar. Porsche built and sold more than 13 times as many 944s as it did 968s, so they are much more plentiful. As we mentioned, prices are easier on the wallet, too. We even came across a 944 Turbo on Facebook Marketplace for $12,500 as well as a base model for just under $5,000. Now, we're not exactly endorsing the decision to buy either of them, but we wouldn't blame you if you did. In fact, we might even be a little jealous.
Of course, the Turbo was a bit of an outlier, as most were high-mileage base models equipped with the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which made 143 to 188 horsepower depending on the model year. There's no shortage of such examples on Marketplace for $10,000 or less. That's right, a Porsche for less than ten grand. The online haters might ridicule you for buying one, but who cares? To everyone else, you'll have a vintage German sports car, which means you'll get to correct folks who mispronounce the name, clarifying that it's not a"porsh", it's a "porsh-uh."
Jokes aside, it really is a cost-effective way to have the Porsche sports car experience. And not to beat a dead horse, but we think the temptation should be met with a healthy reminder of the costs associated with keeping such a vehicle on the road. Fortunately, some say the 944 is one of the less problematic Porsches as long as owners stay on top of maintenance, which includes replacing the water pump and timing belt every five years or about 35,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Porsche 928
Shoppers who aren't put off by older vehicles might also look to the Porsche 928 as a potential purchase. Like the 944, it may suffer from the typical things that plague weathered automobiles and also needs a keen eye watching over its timing belt. However, some Porsche specialists believe the service interval should be shorter than what the automaker has prescribed, suggesting a change every 45,000 miles rather than every 60,000 miles.
If you're willing to put in the time and effort — be it research, sourcing and paying for a reputable mechanic, or taking on the DIY challenge — then you'll be treated to a Porsche grand tourer with a front-mounted V8. We were able to find some pretty affordable options, too, with one being a 1985 Porsche 928 S in need of some TLC for $11,900. If you're looking to spend even less, there are plenty of listings with lower prices, including a 1983 model with an automatic transmission and 117,000 miles with a list price of just under $6,000. The seller states that the shifter "sometimes acts up," but what's life without a little risk, right?
Other finds include a seemingly well-kept 1988 928 S4 for $20,000, which features a five-speed manual transmission mated to a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood that was originally rated at 316 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It reportedly sprinted from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than six seconds, and could hit a top speed of nearly 170 miles per hour.
Porsche 924
The last model on the list is the Porsche 924. How cheap is it? Well, five of the last six auctions on BaT sold for less than $20,000, including one at $5,200 and another at $7,100. The one that went for a bit more was a seemingly well-put-together 1980 924 Turbo purple coupe with a myriad of modifications and a selling price of about $22,500.
Meanwhile, Facebook Marketplace finds include a 1977 model for $5,500, a 1981 model for $4,000, and a 1988 model for $7,000. We spotted a few cleaner examples at Gateway Classic Cars, including a 1988 924 S with a $13,500 price tag and about 71,000 miles. If you do decide to pursue a Porsche 924, there are a few things to be aware of. For starters, the standard engine for 1977 to 1982 base models was a 2.0-liter inline-four sourced from Audi. The displacement grew to 2.5 liters for 1986 to 1988 models, when Porsche pivoted to a detuned version of the engine it designed for the 944.
To clarify, the 924 was not sold in the U.S. for the 1983, 1984, and 1985 model years. Additionally, since these are not highly regarded in the world of Porsches, we will once again remind you that many of these cheap-to-buy examples might not necessarily be cheap-to-own. So, as our parting piece of wisdom, we encourage young, eager buyers to consider the cost of purchase plus ownership. Opting for a cheaper 924 now could end up costing you more than a more modern alternative down the road. Then again, a young person buying a 40-year-old Porsche has likely already thrown caution to the wind, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.