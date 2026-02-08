10 Of The Cheapest Porsche Models You Can Buy Used

If the fear of cylinder bore scoring juxtaposes your desire for an agile German crossover, then perhaps consider a first-generation Porsche Cayenne equipped with a V6 engine, which is even cheaper to buy than the aforementioned Macan models. Of course, you'll be getting an even older vehicle and all the woes that come with it, but you would also only be spending half as much (potentially). For those of you who scoff at such a notion, you should know that there are plenty of freaks with a high-mileage Porsche Cayenne.

Risk-averse shoppers will be happy to hear that the V6 engines used to propel early Cayenne models tend to have a much lower probability of suffering from the same scoring issue that troubles other Porsches. On top of that, these can be had with a manual transmission, though Cayennes equipped with a third pedal are much harder to come by these days.

Let's talk numbers. Folks who are itching to get behind the wheel of a crossover that dawns the Porsche crest can do so for less than $5,000 as long as they are ok with driving something that is a couple of decades old with 200,000 miles. Due to the scarcity of remaining stick-shift Cayennes in good condition, the price of entry for these has climbed. The last one to sell on Cars & Bids went for just under $10,000 despite having over 200,000 miles. At this price point, first-gen Cayenne Turbo and second-gen Cayenne models can also be had. Truth be told, the used Cayenne market is a bit all over the place, as is the case with most of the models on this list. The good news is that folks should be able to find an example that suits their needs and tolerances.