Why Did Cars Stop Using Bench Seats, And Could They Come Back?

There is a tremendous abundance of nostalgia within the automotive community, with fans of various eras echoing a familiar sentiment: Vehicle manufacturers don't make them like they used to. Enthusiasts aren't wrong for wishing back some of those vintage features you can't find anymore. These are your favorite dead car trends, and the list wouldn't be complete without the fondly-remembered bench seat.

Horse-drawn carriages featured bench seats, so naturally, they made their way into the first automobiles as well. Synonymous with long-gone pastimes, such as drive-in movies and car cruising, you could pack a sedan with your six closest friends very comfortably back in the day. So, what happened to them? There are a few culprits responsible for the demise and disappearance of the iconic bench seat, including bucket seats, safety regulations, and center consoles.

Fortunately, the front bench seat isn't completely gone, as there are still a few examples of it today. The 2025 Chevy Tahoe LS 4WD and 2025 Chevy Suburban LS 4WD SUVs can optionally be equipped with a front bench seat. Land Rover is also working to reignite the classic feature as an option in models like the Defender. If automakers begin selling a significant number of vehicles with front bench seats, it's possible they could make a mainstream return, but only time will tell.