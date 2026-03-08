These Are The 2026 Pickup Trucks That Can Tow The Most
Pickup trucks are getting ridiculous lately. They're more luxurious than ever, boasting leather-wrapped interiors with high-tech features while also being more capable than even before. Seriously, towing capacities are getting out of hand. It seems like there is an arms race in the industry to produce the highest power, torque, and tow rating figures. In fact, today's mid-size trucks can tow as much as full-size trucks from a generation ago.
Trailering tech is advancing, too. General Motors, for instance, developed several features to make trailering as smooth as possible for the driver. Notably, the Transparent Trailer View feature allows you to see behind the trailer, while the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert will help detect any vehicle in your blind spot. Meanwhile, Ford's Pro Trailer Hitch Assist will back the pickup truck for you so it lines up with the trailer hitch perfectly.
Suffice to say, towing something heavy is easier and safer than it ever was. But which pickup models are the true towing champions? In this piece, we'll give you a closer look at the trucks with the highest tow ratings and tell you more about their unique features. We included mid-size, full-size, and heavy-duty truck options to give you a clear picture of the leading models in every category.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado (7,700 pounds)
Yup, it's a mid-size truck in a list that focuses on towing. Still, with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds when equipped with the Advanced Trailering Package, the 2026 Chevrolet Colorado beats full-size trucks from just a decade ago. Case in point, Chevy's own 2016 Silverado 1500 with the 4.3-liter V6 engine has a towing capacity of 7,600 pounds. Heck, even the 4.7-liter, V8-powered 2016 Toyota Tundra only tows up to 6,500 pounds.
Oh, and the latest Colorado manages its towing with a turbocharged four-cylinder. Don't mistake it for being underpowered, though. The 2.7-liter unit produces 310 horsepower and an outstanding 430 pound-feet of torque. It pulls really well, bringing the Colorado to 60 mph in as low as six seconds in MotorTrend's tests. And when we tested the off-road-focused 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison for ourselves, we ended up liking the engine a lot.
We weren't as impressed with the model's fuel economy, but that's to be expected from an off-road trim with four-wheel-drive and off-road tires. The ZR2 and ZR2 Bison trims can also tow only up to 6,000 pounds and 5,500 pounds. Still, the Work Truck, LT, Trail Boss, and Z71 trims can all tow up to 7,700 pounds with either two-wheel-drive or 4WD. Step inside the Colorado's cabin, and you'll be met with a softer side of this mid-size truck giant. Every model also comes with an 11.3-inch infotainment screen and an 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster with built-in Google software.
2026 Ram 1500 (11,610 pounds)
Much to the delight of enthusiasts, Ram re-introduced the HEMI-powered 1500 for the 2026 model year. Now accompanied by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the 5.7-liter V8 is good for 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. However, this time the HEMI won't bring you the highest towing capacity, as it's rated at 11,320 pounds. To get to the highest 11,610-pound rating, you'll want the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane engine. The modern inline-six produces 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, and it also comes in a higher output version with 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque — though that version can only tow up to 10,000 pounds. Depending on the trim, the 2026 Ram 1500 can also carry up to 2,360 pounds in its bed.
Those are some great figures, but the Ram 1500 still trails the towing capabilities of its rivals. Where Ram's full-size truck wins is comfort. The suspension is incredibly smooth, and the interior in higher trims is downright luxurious. You can drive the Ram 1500 more aggressively without worrying about losing traction, making it a capable daily driver. The HEMI V8 might be appealing our enthusiast hearts, but the Hurricane engines are smarter picks. On top of being more powerful, they're better on fuel. Notably, the HEMI-powered Ram 1500 4WD is rated at 18 mpg combined, while the base Hurricane is at 20 mpg.
2026 Toyota Tundra (12,000 pounds)
The Toyota Tundra's optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid power train sure sounds like a character from a fighting game, but it lacks that crucial V8 acronym. Instead, the full-size truck comes with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6. It's available in regular and hybrid formats, producing 389 horsepower and 437 horsepower, respectively.
The real kicker, however, is the i-FORCE MAX's torque output of 583 pound-feet. And unlike Toyota's other hybrids, this one is equipped with a good old 10-speed automatic transmission, which is the same as the non-hybrid version. However, it can only tow up to 11,450 pounds; the regular i-FORCE engine is rated at up to 12,000 pounds. The gas-only version also has a maximum payload capacity of up to 1,700 pounds, while the hybrid just manages 20 pounds less.
The hybrid is more economical, though — at least on paper. It's rated at 22 mpg with 2WD, compared to 20 mpg for a similarly-equipped gas variant. However, it's hard to get to the 22-mpg figure in the real world. We could only get the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro to 15 mpg in our own tests. Admittedly, the off-road variant drinks more fuel naturally, but that's not a great result. Toyota could also do some work on the interior quality. The TRD Pro's cabin looks rugged, almost to a fault, but doesn't hold up to scrutiny upon close inspection. In that sense, it looks decidedly more spartan than its direct rivals.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (13,300 pounds)
The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel power train is the main differentiating factor between GM's full-size truck offerings and their rivals. Yes, it only produces 305 horsepower, but it also has a more-than-respectable 495 pound-feet of torque. Plus, if you want the highest 13,300-pound tow rating in Chevrolet's 2026 Silverado 1500, V6 diesel is your only option. Amusingly, the mighty 6.2-liter V8 is rated at up to 13,200 pounds despite producing 420 horsepower.
We tested the Duramax diesel in the 2024 Chevy Silverado ZR2 and were left impressed by its low-end torque and smooth operation. It's not fast, but it pulls. Of course, the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 variants will get you up to speed faster, but do you really buy a truck to win drag races? Even the 2.7-liter turbo-four gas option produces more power with 310 horses, but it can't come close to the diesel's pulling power. With a 25 mpg combined EPA rating, the Silverado 1500 2WD diesel is also the most economical of the bunch. The 5.3-liter V8 gets 18 mpg, the 6.2-liter gets 17 mpg (with 4WD), and even the 2.7-liter is rated at much lower 20 mpg.
Every Silverado drives more like a passenger car than a truck. The suspension successfully irons out road imperfections, and the truck feels agile in the corners. The dashboard looks tidy and comes with all the tech features you'd need in a truck, too, like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch center touchscreen.
2026 GMC Sierra 1500 (13,300 pounds)
The GMC Sierra 1500 is mechanically identical to the Silverado 1500. So, unsurprisingly, it has the same maximum tow rating of 13,300 pounds when equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. The 2.7-liter turbo-four, 5.3-liter V8, and 6.2-liter V8 engines are also the same as in the Silverado. The four-cylinder engine comes with an eight-speed auto, while all other engines receive a 10-speed transmission. You guessed it — just like in the Silverado 1500.
Where both trucks differ is the interior. The Sierra 1500 is the more premium variant, with higher-quality materials and better equipment. The popular Denali variant, for instance, brings GM's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving to the table, which is only available as an option on the Silverado 1500 High Country. You also get 16-way adjustable massaging seats in the Sierra 1500 Denali, as well as more sound insulation. A carbon-fiber cargo bed option is another feature that's only available on the Sierra.
Both trucks are available with the same 13.4-inch center touchscreen infotainment. It's perhaps a bit better-integrated into Sierra 1500's dashboard, but it's the same unit hardware- and software-wise. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster brings the most important data in front of the driver, while the climate is operated via physical buttons. Although it's more upmarket, the GMC Sierra 1500 isn't much more expensive than its Chevy cousin. The base model starts at just a little over $38,000 while the Silverado starts at about $36,900. But the Denali Ultimate trim pushes the Sierra 1500 into a different price category, set at over $84,000.
2026 Ford F-150 (13,500 pounds)
With 801,525 units sold in 2025, the Ford F-150 once again dominated the pickup truck segment in the U.S. — and it's not just because the nameplate is etched into people's minds. The F-150 is also the most capable full-size truck, with a maximum tow rating of 13,500 pounds and a payload capacity of up to 2,440 pounds.
Ford also offers a myriad of excellent engine options. The entry-level 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 is already potent with 325 horsepower, and there are even two 400-hp options if you want more oomph: a 5.0-liter V8 and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The V8 sure wins the enthusiast approval, but the V6 produces a higher 500 pound-feet of torque; the V8 has 410. An electrified version of the 3.5-liter engine is also available, producing 430 horsepower and a whopping 570 pound-feet of torque. And we haven't even touched upon the Raptor variants. The 3.5-liter Raptor packs 450 horsepower, while the Raptor R packs a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with an absolutely bonkers 720 horsepower.
It's not all positive, though. The F-150 doesn't ride as well as its rivals, particularly in the rear. The interior feels a bit cheap in places, too. Of course, the high-end trims are better in that regard, but they also push the ~$39,000 base price into the stratosphere, with the Raptor just about doubling it. Each model comes standard with a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment equipped with Ford's Sync 4 software, which supports over-the-air updates. Ford also offers its Blue Cruise semi-autonomous system as an option on the F-150.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado HD (36,000 pounds)
The sheer size of the Chevrolet Silverado HD reflects its capabilities well. Yes, at 36,000 pounds, the Silverado 3500 HD has the lowest towing capacity in its category. In isolation, though, it's an amazing figure for a truck that drives as smooth as it does, and its 7,442-pound maximum payload capacity is still outstanding on its own.
Furthermore, Chevy's heavy-duty truck has a cavernous cabin that looks and feels much like the Silverado 1500's. It's a great place to spend time in, particularly if you opt for the heated and ventilated front seats. In most trims, you get the same 13.4-inch infotainment as in the smaller Silverado, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster. Depending on the trim, the cabin goes from spartan to luxurious, particularly in the High Country variant.
The Silverado HD comes with two engine options, and they both include a 10-speed auto. The base 6.6-liter V8 gas engine produces 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. That isn't bad, but it limits the truck's towing capability to just 19,080 pounds with a fifth wheel or gooseneck. Meanwhile, the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 produces 470 horsepower and a ridiculous 975 pound-feet of torque. That version is better paired with the Silverado 3500 HD variant, where its higher pulling power can make a huge difference when you're towing very heavy trailers. Naturally, the turbo-diesel should be more economical in the real world.
2026 GMC Sierra HD (36,000 pounds)
As you might expect, the Sierra's HD variant is a mechanical twin to the Silverado HD. It comes with the same 6.6-liter gas and diesel engines, and the latter is still more potent and suitable for towing. Also like in the Silverado HD, the 36,000-pound towing capacity is only accessible if you opt for the regular cab Sierra 3500 HD with the dual-rear-wheel axle, rear-wheel-drive, and a gooseneck hitch.
The Sierra HD is more expensive than its cousin, but the difference in the low-end trims is small. However, you can dress up GMC's heavy-duty truck as a luxury vehicle with the Denali Ultimate variant. It costs over $94,000, but it comes with 16-way adjustable massage seats dressed in full-grain leather. The Alpine Umber interior with Paldao wood further enhances the ambiance, while the 12-speaker Bose sound system ensures a hi-fi listening experience.
The Sierra HD Denali Ultimate looks the part, too, thanks to the Vader Chrome grille and 20-inch Ultra-Bright aluminum wheels. The auxiliary trailer camera is also only available in the Denali Ultimate trim. Meanwhile, the Sierra 2500 HD AT4X and AT4 models appeal to off-road enthusiasts with high-definition cameras. They also get special, lifted suspension, more aggressive tires, and rugged exterior designs. As for tech, the Sierra HD has the same 13.4-inch center touchscreen as in the Sierra 1500, but only in higher-end trims. The entry-level model only gets a tiny 7.0-inch screen, while the SLE and Elevation models are equipped with a slightly bigger 8.0-inch screen.
2026 Ram HD (36,610 pounds)
With the Max Tow Package and dual rear wheels, the 2026 Ram HD can tow up to an astonishing 36,610 pounds. It's all thanks to the 6.7-liter turbo-diesel powerhouse, which produces 430 horsepower and a whopping 1,075 pound-feet of torque available at just 1,800 rpm. Cummins' latest inline-six diesel is designed with longevity in mind, so its block and head are both made from iron. The engine maker also promises better serviceability, improved efficiency, and smoother cold starts thanks to the addition of glow plugs. Ram also kept the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 in the 2025 Heavy Duty models. Though, the HEMI variant is down by about 25 horsepower and 646 pound-feet of torque, so it can't tow as much as the diesel. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed auto.
Despite being a capable brute, the Ram HD feels surprisingly smooth on the road. Higher-end trims also have an excellent, luxury-forward interior dressed in excellent materials. The cabin is also very spacious, and, it keeps its volume low at speed thanks to acoustic glass and noise cancellation. The 2026 Ram HD is also available with multi-screen interior options, including a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented center infotainment display, a 10.3-inch display for the passenger, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Cheaper models get 8.4-inch or 12-inch center touchscreens.
2026 Ford Super Duty (40,000 pounds)
Ford's Super Duty trucks are the absolute champions when it comes to towing large trailers. The meanest F-450 variant can tow up to an unbelievable 40,000 pounds with a fifth-wheel or gooseneck, and even the F-350 with the dual rear wheels beats all of its rivals with a 38,000-pound towing capacity. The latter model also has an astonishing payload rating of 8,000 pounds. To get these figures, you'll need the high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo-diesel engine. With a whopping 500 horsepower and an Earth-spinning 1,200 pound-feet of torque on tap, it's the most potent diesel engine in its category. Ford also offers a weaker variant with 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, which provides a maximum towing capacity of 36,500 pounds.
Unsurprisingly, the gas variants are much less capable. The 6.8-liter V8 produces 405 horses and 445 pound-feet of torque, enough for a tow rating of 18,900 pounds. Meanwhile, the larger 7.3-liter V8 produces 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet, reaching a towing capacity of 22,500 pounds. A 10-speed transmission is standard on all engine options.
But it's not just the numbers that put the Ford Super Duty trucks in a class of their own. Some models are equipped with the Smart Hitch, which estimates the weight of the trailer so you don't overshoot. Inside, Ford's Super Duty trucks pack similar tech to the F-150, like an optional 12.0-inch touchscreen. The infotainment can be equipped with Trailer Navigation, which finds the best route based on what you're towing. Higher-end trims are also dressed in high-quality materials, helping to justify their cost even beyond their massive towing capacity.