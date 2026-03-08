These Are The 2026 Pickup Trucks That Can Tow The Most

Pickup trucks are getting ridiculous lately. They're more luxurious than ever, boasting leather-wrapped interiors with high-tech features while also being more capable than even before. Seriously, towing capacities are getting out of hand. It seems like there is an arms race in the industry to produce the highest power, torque, and tow rating figures. In fact, today's mid-size trucks can tow as much as full-size trucks from a generation ago.

Trailering tech is advancing, too. General Motors, for instance, developed several features to make trailering as smooth as possible for the driver. Notably, the Transparent Trailer View feature allows you to see behind the trailer, while the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert will help detect any vehicle in your blind spot. Meanwhile, Ford's Pro Trailer Hitch Assist will back the pickup truck for you so it lines up with the trailer hitch perfectly.

Suffice to say, towing something heavy is easier and safer than it ever was. But which pickup models are the true towing champions? In this piece, we'll give you a closer look at the trucks with the highest tow ratings and tell you more about their unique features. We included mid-size, full-size, and heavy-duty truck options to give you a clear picture of the leading models in every category.