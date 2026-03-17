The New Audi A2 E-Tron Won't Be As Revolutionary As The Original, But At Least It'll Look Good

We first saw spy photos of the new A2 E-Tron last year, but the prototypes have been covered in camouflage wraps that include printed-out images of grilles and headlines, so it's been hard to discern any real details aside from the car's shape. The shape is the most important bit, though, and it seemed like Audi has nailed it. Its proportions, short overhangs, profile and greenhouse are all very akin to the original (pictured above), just even more streamlined. We can see a prominent rear spoiler that will split the hatch's rear windows in two, large wheels with a cool design, and yes, DRLs that are separate from the headlights. Its interior will be pretty similar to other current Audis, which is a shame — hopefully it'll get a facelift down the line that will bring about the Concept C design language.

The A2 E-Tron will be fully electric, likely riding on the same MEB platform as the Q4 E-Tron and Volkswagen ID 3, but we don't know any specs or details yet. Audi says the market for compact EVs is growing, especially in Europe, so it's "targeting a broad international customer base that values everyday usability in the city, sustainability, high efficiency, and digital connectivity." In a statement, CEO Gernot Döllner added, "We've listened. Our customers want electric mobility that impresses in everyday life. The A2 e-tron is our promise to deliver exactly that — efficient, compact, and confident. We're making entry into the electric Audi world easier and more relevant than ever."

Audi says the A2 E-Tron will be revealed this fall; if I had to guess, it'll debut at the Paris auto show in October. The A2 will be built in Ingolstadt, Germany, and it's apparently "crucial" for the brand and its electric future to transform its factories in Germany, Döllner said. It remains to be seen whether the A2 will be sold in the United States. I highly doubt it, but maybe (hopefully) I'll be proven wrong.