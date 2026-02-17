This 22-Year-Old Audi A2 Is Still Able To Get 100 MPG

These days, it takes a hybrid to beat 50 miles per gallon. The most efficient new car today is the Toyota Prius at 57 MPG combined (though the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue beats it in highway mileage at 58 MPG). Neither of these hold a candle to Matt Prior's 22-year-old Audi A2, which Autocar managed to get 100 MPG out of in real world conditions. It's not even a hybrid, and it cost Prior less than $700 to buy (this is his personal vehicle, not some fancy press car). How did he do it?

Part of the answer comes down to the car. The A2 was never sold in the U.S. so it doesn't have EPA fuel economy ratings, but Retro Motor reports the A2 could get 65.7 MPG. This particular A2 has a 1.4-liter inline-4 TDI engine. That means diesel power. For comparison, a 22-year-old VW Golf TDI got 36 MPG combined with a bigger 1.9-liter inline-4.

Besides the powertrain, the A2 featured advanced aluminum construction for its time (and a strange way to access the engine), keeping the weight down to just over 2,000 pounds. It also had excellent aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient of just 0.28. The combination of a small torquey engine, a five-speed manual transmission, light weight, and low drag resulted in the A2's impressive 65.7 MPG.