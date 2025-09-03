While most of Audi's modern offerings haven't really grabbed me, there are a lot of Audis that I truly love. The stunning first-gen R8, the absurd Q7 V12 TDI, the Princess Diana–owned 80 convertible, every generation of TT, most generations of RS4 and RS6 — all awesome cars. But my favorite by far is the Audi A2, the aluminum-bodied, ultra-efficient city car that was sold in Europe from 1999 to 2005.

Put all of the A2's innovations aside (and there were many at the time), and it still stands as an excellent piece of car design. Penned by Luc Donckerwolke, the A2 looked like nothing else on the road. It had great aerodynamics thanks to elements like the wacky roofline and sealed-off grille, but its prominent fender flares and big wheels gave it better proportions and a sportier stance than most city cars, and it was distinctly an Audi. It came in interesting colors and had a classy interior, too. Despite getting rave reviews, the A2's style didn't win over many customers and it remained a fairly niche product, though its influence can't be overstated. Audi is still trying to chase the high of the A2, and is apparently working on an electric successor. I can't wait to see it.

So, fellow Jalops, what's your favorite Audi and why? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.