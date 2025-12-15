Rivian's New Level 2 Hands-Free System Works On Any Road With Lines, Not Just Highways
Rivian announced last week that its Level 2 hands-free driver assistance system will expand operation from just 150,000 miles of road to a remarkable 3.5 million miles across the U.S. and Canada via an over-the-air software update for second-generation R1 models. The new system is called Universal Hands-Free, or UHF, and unlike most Level 2 systems such as General Motors' Super Cruise and Ford's Blue Cruise, UHF is capable of operating on any road with clearly painted lines, not just highways. It is still just a Level 2 system though, so it requires the driver to be eyes-on and ready to take over control at any moment.
The update should be available before the end of the month. Rivian also announced that it will introduce a new AI-powered voice command system called Rivian Assistant via an over-the-air update early next year that will apply to both Gen 1 Rivians and Gen 2 Rivians. The AI is meant to better understand natural speech including slang, and it can integrate tasks from your notes into your navigation route.
Yes, the hands-free system will be a subscription, but it's also offered as a $2,500 one-time fee
All Rivian vehicle deliveries include a free 60-day trial of Autonomy+, which includes the UHF Level 2++ hands-free driving system, but after that it will either cost $49.99 per month, or a one-time fee of $2,500. Tesla's so-called Full Self Driving (FSD) Level 2++ driver assistance system offers virtually the same functionality as Rivian's Autonomy+, but for a whopping $8,000 one-time fee or a $99-per-month subscription.
The California-based company's highly anticipated R2 midsize electric SUV will have lidar technology, which is expected to enable it to reach Level 4 autonomy, so the driver won't have to pay attention to the road when the system is active. Rivian expects R2 models with lidar to ship by the end of 2026, so for now, UHF and its Level 2++ semi-autonomous driving function will be the most capable system that Rivian offers, which again still requires the driver to be ready to take over control at any time.