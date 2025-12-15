Rivian's New Level 2 Hands-Free System Works On Any Road With Lines, Not Just Highways

Rivian announced last week that its Level 2 hands-free driver assistance system will expand operation from just 150,000 miles of road to a remarkable 3.5 million miles across the U.S. and Canada via an over-the-air software update for second-generation R1 models. The new system is called Universal Hands-Free, or UHF, and unlike most Level 2 systems such as General Motors' Super Cruise and Ford's Blue Cruise, UHF is capable of operating on any road with clearly painted lines, not just highways. It is still just a Level 2 system though, so it requires the driver to be eyes-on and ready to take over control at any moment.

The update should be available before the end of the month. Rivian also announced that it will introduce a new AI-powered voice command system called Rivian Assistant via an over-the-air update early next year that will apply to both Gen 1 Rivians and Gen 2 Rivians. The AI is meant to better understand natural speech including slang, and it can integrate tasks from your notes into your navigation route.