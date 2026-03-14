These Are The 10 Most Popular Cars For Gen X Drivers

Gen Xers are known, perhaps as much as anything else, for being overlooked. Excluded from generational conversations that always seem to skip from their Boomer parents to their Millennial younger siblings, only rarely stopping to consider the wants and needs of folks born between 1965 and 1980, which lands them between 46 and 61 as of 2026. In any case, after fulfilling our media duties of first fawning over Millennials by talking about the most popular cars they drive, it's time to shift gears and give Gen X the attention it deserves.

A study by Insurify provided the data and we're going to have a look. While its analysis broadly concludes that Gen Xers prize safety and fuel economy when choosing vehicles, we're pretty sure that this is just another example of letting this group be a generational afterthought. Those are observations that apply to a general cohort we'd call "grown-ups," and we're confident that we can get deeper to the flannel-girded, grunge-inspired heart of Gen X based on what we can learn from their garages. So throw on your most nihilistic cassette tape and join us for automotive insights about the latchkey generation.