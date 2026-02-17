These Are The 10 Most Popular Cars Millennials Drive

Since the very earliest generational commentary around millennials, they've been blamed for ruining everything from movie theaters to dinner dates to breakfast cereal. And amid all of that judgment and finger-pointing, they were also the first age cohort to be accused of not giving a damn about cars, which may or may not have contributed to the modern decline of the manual transmission, but certainly led to a bunch of Facebook memes about the stick shift as a "millennial anti-theft device."

Anyway, it turns out that the death of the auto industry at the hands of Gen Y (remember that?) was somewhat overstated, as evidenced by the fact that they not only own cars, but can't afford their auto loans. A study by Insurify looks under the hood even further, detailing the top vehicle choices by each generation, from Gen Z (yes, they're driving now) to boomers (yes, they're still driving). Broadly speaking, millennial preferences skew toward reliability, value, fuel economy, and MSRPs that won't compete with their lingering student loan balances. Buckle up for a tour of the 10 most popular vehicles for millennials.