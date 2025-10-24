What's The Scariest Car You've Seen Out On The Road?
There's a chill in the air, the leaves are changing color and the Los Angeles Dodgers are steamrolling their way to another World Series. It's late October once again. Some would call this time of year "spooky season." With Halloween right around the corner, it's more than appropriate to start binging horror classics. However, jump scares can spill out to the road from the movies you watch every fall.
What's the scariest car you've seen out on the road? I'm talking about the vehicles that make you switch lanes or take a detour in some cases. The reason for your fear could be a stereotype that drivers of certain makes and models have or the general sense of dread you have while driving near certain vehicles. Load-carrying trucks often draw the ire of the highway-travelling public. Many drivers aren't fond of driving beside tractor-trailers, especially on windy days. Trucks hauling logs strapped to an open flatbed are also avoided on the road when possible. It's easy to imagine logs coming loose like a death scene in a Final Destination movie.
Always beware the Nissan Altima
My choice is undisputedly the Nissan Altima. The Japanese sedan has garnered a reputation for being the vehicle of choice for bad drivers. It's not a widespread anecdote, but a position earned by numerous crashes and collisions. In 2023, a woman plowed her Altima straight into a Florida restaurant while trying to park. The incident injured 20 people. Nine of the injured were hurt badly enough to be hospitalized. Thankfully, no one was killed. A more frightening crash in 2018 saw an Altima launched off a median and crashed into the second floor of a dentist's office in Santa Ana, California. The police claimed the driver had taken drugs before getting behind the wheel.
Please don't hesitate to submit the scariest car you've ever seen in the comments section below. As always, be sure to include the year, make and model. Don't worry, you can't get crashed into in the comments.