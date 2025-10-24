There's a chill in the air, the leaves are changing color and the Los Angeles Dodgers are steamrolling their way to another World Series. It's late October once again. Some would call this time of year "spooky season." With Halloween right around the corner, it's more than appropriate to start binging horror classics. However, jump scares can spill out to the road from the movies you watch every fall.

What's the scariest car you've seen out on the road? I'm talking about the vehicles that make you switch lanes or take a detour in some cases. The reason for your fear could be a stereotype that drivers of certain makes and models have or the general sense of dread you have while driving near certain vehicles. Load-carrying trucks often draw the ire of the highway-travelling public. Many drivers aren't fond of driving beside tractor-trailers, especially on windy days. Trucks hauling logs strapped to an open flatbed are also avoided on the road when possible. It's easy to imagine logs coming loose like a death scene in a Final Destination movie.