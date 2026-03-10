F1 Champ Max Verstappen Will Race Nürburgring 24 In The Gap Between Miami And Canadian Grands Prix

In order to get his license to race at the Nürburgring, Max had to run a test at the track in a Porsche Cayman. In addition to hundreds of hours of simulation racing online, Max entered a round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series in September of 2025, entering with the Emil Frey racing team aboard a Ferrari 296 (above), pairing with Chris Lulham to win the four-hour event. The Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG will also enter the second round of the NLS series this year to prepare the car, team, and Verstappen himself for the 24-hour big show.

This kind of cross-discipline jumping should be encouraged as much as possible. There was a time when racing drivers would race anything on wheels, but that has been discouraged in recent years with brand deals and insurance policies restricting drivers to just one series at a time. Drivers with Max's level of talent and influence should race as many different cars as they can, and lend their international star power to bringing eyeballs to smaller series.

This is extremely cool, and I applaud Max for it. I think this is a preview of what we'll see from him when he finally does retire from F1. Max absolutely loves sports car racing, and I appreciate that he's willing to go wherever will take him to get more on-track miles under his belt. He won't have to deal with any super clipping in sports cars, at least.

Fun fact, if Max were to win this race in May, he'll join the ranks of Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenburg as endurance race winners currently active in Formula 1. Fernando took Le Mans 24 overall victory in 2018 and 2019 with Toyota as well as the 2019 Daytona 24 with Cadillac, while Nico won the 2015 Le Mans 24 with Porsche.