Max Verstappen Set To Make Nürburgring Debut This Weekend

With as grueling as a 24-race intercontinental schedule can be, it would be easy to assume that every Formula 1 driver would use any spare moment for rest and relaxation. However, the reigning world champion is using the upcoming gap in F1's schedule to go racing off the clock. Max Verstappen will be making his debut in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) for a doubleheader this weekend. The track's endurance championship isn't throwing the door open for the Dutch driver either. Verstappen still needs to earn his Nürburgring racing license.

The Nürburgring is unrivaled by any other racing circuit in the world for notoriety and difficulty. The Deutscher Motor Sport Bund (DMSB), Germany's governing body for racing, understandably has licensing standards specifically for the Nordschleife. According to Motorsport.com, Verstappen will have to jump through most of the hoops to compete. On Friday, the four-time F1 champion will take a DMSB Academy classroom course before sitting for a written exam to earn an entry-level B Permit. He would then be eligible to race in the slower classes.

The end goal is for Verstappen to race a Ferrari 296 GT3 with Emil Frey Racing on Sunday. However, he wouldn't be able to do it with an entry-level license. On Saturday, he will race a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS to fulfill the requirements for an A Permit. The elevated credential would grant the Red Bull Racing driver permission to race in the GT3 category, the pinnacle at the Nürburgring.