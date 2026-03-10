ICE Is 'Hiding' Millions Of Dollars In New Trucks And SUVs As Agents Refuse To Drive Them

Around 2,500 pickup trucks and SUVs emblazoned with the jingoistic Immigration and Customs Enforcement motto "Defend The Homeland" are sitting unused across the country right now in yet another scandal of waste and taxpayer abuse under the Trump administration. Recently departed ICE deputy director, 28-year-old Madison Sheahan, placed the order in late 2025, pushing millions of taxpayer dollars into depreciating assets that have largely gone unused, reports The Washington Examiner. Sources indicate the vehicles, which feature large the presidential seal and ICE branding, are impractical for the agency's primary stated purpose of arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants.

One source told Washington Examiner reporters that "ICE has never had marked vehicles." If your stated goal is to apprehend people who want to avoid law enforcement, it's probably counterproductive to show up in a six-thousand pound vehicle emblazoned with your law enforcement agency's name in two foot high gold lettering. ICE agents don't even want to show their faces, wearing masks for risk of being held accountable for their actions brutalizing and murdering Americans. It tracks that they also do not want to be seen getting in and out of ICE-branded trucks.

"We don't want to use these, we can't," officers told the Examiner when the trucks started showing up. One California ICE office hasn't moved its delivery of branded trucks since they arrived late last year. "It's ridiculous because you don't want to advertise what you're doing," the Examiner's source said. "We're just hiding them in a parking garage somewhere because we don't want to drive them. Who wants to drive the marked vehicles?"

DHS claims civilian attacks on ICE agents are up significantly since the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January. For obvious reasons, Americans are upset with ICE officers, and those officers want to be as invisible as possible right now.