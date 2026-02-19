Kristi Noem's Luxurious $70 Million Deportation Plane Sure Doesn't Look Like It Was Designed With Deportations In Mind

If you believe the Republicans in charge, the Department of Homeland Security desperately needs to buy some planes if it wants to keep up with Stephen Miller's demands for more deportations. Allegedly, charters are cheaper than military flights, but the real savings will come from buying eight planes dedicated exclusively to shipping as many people as possible off to foreign prisons without any trials. And yet, for some reason, NBC News reports that one of the planes that DHS has already leased — and plans to eventually buy for $70 million — is an ultra-luxurious Boeing 737 complete with private bedrooms, showers, a bar, and multiple bidets.

That's a bit of an odd choice for a plane meant to shuttle detainees from the torture dungeons we keep them in here to the foreign torture dungeons where they'll eventually die. But don't worry, it will all make sense when you learn that Immigrations and Custom Enforcement also plans to use it for super-important Cabinet-level travel. And, obviously, you can't expect Kristi Noem to travel like a common peasant, can you? That would just be insulting. Clearly she needs an ultra-luxury aircraft that can comfortably sleep 14 people and features an "exceptional interior design by renowned New York designer Peter Marino" that "redefines luxury travel" according to a recent sales brochure.

Ultimately, though, it's about saving you, the taxpayer, more money. As one unnamed DHS spokesperson told NBC News: