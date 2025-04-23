Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Heritage Design Edition Brings Back The World's Best Seat Fabric And Hood Stripes

It gets really psychedelic on the inside. Where the Heritage Design Targa had corduroy seats and the Sport Classic got houndstooth-like Pepita, the Spirit 70 marks the return of the Pasha fabric that Porsche offered on the 924, 928 and 911 back in the '70s and early '80s. The design is meant to look like a checkered flag waving in the wind, but to me it's more reminiscent of one of those magic eye pictures. It freakin' rules, and I've been dying for Porsche to bring it back. For the new car, instead of using velour like the old models, the upholstery is made from a combination of flock yarn and textile, and it's paired with Basalt Black Club leather.

As standard the Pasha fabric is place in the seat centers, door panels and the interior of the glovebox, but for no extra cost you can get Pasha inlays on the dashboard trim and seat backs. There's also a reversible frunk cargo mat made from the stuff. You can get the Pasha in a Black/Dark Silver color scheme, but I don't know why you would when you can also get it in Black/Olive Neo, complete with contrasting Olive Neo stitching. If you're really boring you can get the interior with no Pasha at all, but I don't know why you would do that. Regardless of the interior spec you choose, the digital gauge cluster has retro green digits and white pointers.