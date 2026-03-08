If You're Having A Hard Day, Just Watch These Cars Get Trebucheted

Sometimes, when the pressure's really getting to you and you feel like you're about to explode, it can be a good idea to blow off some steam in a "rage room" where you can safely destroy things to your heart's content. Of course, that isn't always the most practical solution, so we've got what may be the next best opportunity: your chance to watch other people doing the damage by flinging vehicles to their destruction with trebuchets.

Hurling cars through the air with replicas of medieval siege engines has actually become a bit of a popular hobby, with early throws dating back to at least the early 1990s. And please, don't confuse a trebuchet with a catapult. The latter, which dates back to the ancient Greeks in the West and was perhaps used as early as the 8th century B.C. in China, relies on either the sudden release of tension (in the Greek setups) or a large lever, like the so-called traction catapults of China.

The trebuchet itself is another Chinese invention and was developed in the years between about 400 and 200 B.C. While it falls under the general heading of "catapult," it uses a large counterweight that's first raised to firing height. When it's released and falls, the effects of gravity and physics take over to provide the flinging force. That can be more than enough for modern cars to take flight — and although there are still companies that insist personal flying cars are feasible, this may be the closest we come to living the dream.