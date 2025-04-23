Ford's Triton V10 Can't Even Be Killed By Throwing An RV Off A Cliff
Some of the best content on YouTube happens when really smart people do really stupid stuff. We have a case of that here today with former Jalop SuperfastMatt's flying RV. If you're familiar with his channel, you'll know that Matt doesn't do anything in half measures. When his Triton V10-powered Ford tow vehicle RV was all-but destroyed by corrosion from a particularly wet year at the Bonneville Salt Flats, he briefly flirted with the idea of fixing it up and selling it before pivoting to something so much more fun. Why not send it off a cliff to a destructive demise?
We recently covered Matt's remote control Smart Car. He removed the RC apparatus from the Smart and installed it in the RV, crucially so that he would not have to be inside the vehicle as it went sailing into the great beyond. Once he'd found a location willing to not only rent him a hill to jump the RV off of, but dispose of the aftermath, the game was on. While doing the bare minimum to get the RV roadworthy again, which included cutting through the floor to access the salt-corroded shifter, the vehicle was never at risk of not running, simply because the Triton V10 always runs.
There's only so much my words can do to prepare you for what you're about to see. You'll just have to click on the play button and watch this madness unfold for yourself. It's glorious destruction simply for the sake of destruction.
Crank it up!
Typically I am against wanton waste of a good vehicle, but this RV is demonstrably not good, and the resulting video is a much better use of a rusty, leaky, corroded hunk of junk. As you can see in SuperfastMatt's video above, even after driving the RV off a cliff and stuffing its face into the side of a hill, the crew hauled the RV back up onto its now just three wheels and it started right up. Not only that, it shifted into drive and lurched forward, albeit with significantly diminished off-road capabilities. This just points to the steadfast reliability of Ford's Triton V10, the real cockroach/workhorse of the automotive world. As an anecdotal point of comparison I had a similar era E350 Super Duty with a 6-liter diesel and that thing would stop running right if I even thought about asking it to do anything. It's a shame the V10 gets such abysmal fuel mileage, though.
Did Matt produce this video and rip his own RV to shreds in service of a not-at-all-veiled advertisement for an action camera? Of course. Is this the way all action cameras should be advertised from this day forward? Hell yes.