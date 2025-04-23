Ford's Triton V10 Can't Even Be Killed By Throwing An RV Off A Cliff

Some of the best content on YouTube happens when really smart people do really stupid stuff. We have a case of that here today with former Jalop SuperfastMatt's flying RV. If you're familiar with his channel, you'll know that Matt doesn't do anything in half measures. When his Triton V10-powered Ford tow vehicle RV was all-but destroyed by corrosion from a particularly wet year at the Bonneville Salt Flats, he briefly flirted with the idea of fixing it up and selling it before pivoting to something so much more fun. Why not send it off a cliff to a destructive demise?

We recently covered Matt's remote control Smart Car. He removed the RC apparatus from the Smart and installed it in the RV, crucially so that he would not have to be inside the vehicle as it went sailing into the great beyond. Once he'd found a location willing to not only rent him a hill to jump the RV off of, but dispose of the aftermath, the game was on. While doing the bare minimum to get the RV roadworthy again, which included cutting through the floor to access the salt-corroded shifter, the vehicle was never at risk of not running, simply because the Triton V10 always runs.

There's only so much my words can do to prepare you for what you're about to see. You'll just have to click on the play button and watch this madness unfold for yourself. It's glorious destruction simply for the sake of destruction.