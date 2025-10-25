This 1952 Vespa Sailed Across The English Channel (Yes, Really)

The iconic Italian-made Vespa has been a fixture in Europe ever since the company was founded back in 1946. The 98cc engine in the first prototype was reportedly described by founder Enrico Piaggio as emitting a sound similar to a wasp, or vespa in Italian. While the company continues to offer several different models, the vintage scooters remain popular, and converting a classic Vespa to electric power is easier than ever.

While commonplace among the bustling streets of cities like Rome and Florence, this scooter also once found itself in a very unlikely scenario — navigating across the English Channel. In 1952, Georges Monneret, a famed French figure in the European motorcycle racing circuit, decided to strap pontoons to a Vespa and make his way from the shores of France to the English coast.

Monneret had apparently seen an article featured in an Italian magazine that showcased someone traveling around a lake with a floating scooter and wanted to up the ante. His successful sail from Calais to Dover, just under 20 miles (32 km), took around nine hours and used a simple but effective design — here's how it worked.