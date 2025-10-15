4 Companies That Insist Personal Flying Cars Are Feasible

The AM from AeroMobil offers both a two- and four-seat model flying car that Motor Trend estimates will run for between $1.3 and $1.6 million. It uses a hybrid system that includes a turbocharged engine outputting around 300 bhp. When in car mode, the vehicle is 7 feet wide, but converting to flight mode unfolds wings in just 3 minutes, stretching the AM out to 30 feet in width. On the road, it can reach a top speed of 100 mph and does 0 to 62 mph in 10 seconds. In the air, you can cruise at 160 mph, and AeroMobil has also included a parachute system and an optional autonomous autopilot. The company claims the range on the ground for the AM is estimated at 600 miles and in the air is 460 miles.

But before you get too excited, there are a few things to know about the AM upfront. You will need a private pilot's license to fly it. Before every flight, you'll still need to go through the same preflight checks you would with a traditional aircraft. Another issue you'll face if flying further distances with stops in between is fuel. The AM is equipped with a car engine, so it could actually pass emissions for road driving. So, you'll need to fill up with regular gas, which will require you to drive out of the airport to find a station, before you can take off again. Also, you can find plenty of used Cessnas for under $200,000, just saying.