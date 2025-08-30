The Purpose Behind F1's Strange Looking Aero Rakes

Since the late 1960s, downforce has been the lifeblood of Formula 1, as teams spend hundreds of hours researching and testing to find the optimum way to use airflow to keep their car hugging the ground. Trying to keep costs down and competition close, F1 has reduced this research time. Since 2009, in-season testing has been banned, with the preseason tests being the only time for teams to study their car on track. Nothing can beat real-life testing, but that hasn't kept teams from doing all they can to get close. Multimillion-dollar wind tunnels test scale models, and supercomputers run computational fluid dynamics simulations to find that extra sliver of downforce.

But even research at the factory has been restricted. Since 2021, F1 teams have been under ruthless scrutineering during aerodynamic testing. Teams only have a set of allocated hours for running in the wind tunnel, with heavy limits to the model size and air speed during testing. Computer processing is tracked and limited. So teams need to make sure those simulated runs are as close as possible to the real thing, and it's not until cars first hit the track with the aero rakes that they learn just how close they are.

Should the testing data match what's seen on track, it confirms that teams have made accurate simulations, and can develop the car with confidence. When it's inaccurate, headaches set in, and teams get to work trying to understand where and why the data's off target.