New Electric 2026 Lexus ES 350e Starts At $48,795, ES 350h Hybrid Costs $2,200 More

The hybrid ES uses a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine, an ECVT, and electric motors for a combned output of 243 horsepower. The press release says that both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models produce the same power, but adding AWD drops the 0-to-60 time from 7.4 seconds to 7.2 seconds. Lexus says full specs for the U.S.-market 2026 ES are not available just yet, and a breakdown of what features each of the trim levels get has also yet to be made public.

In the front-wheel-drive ES 350e you get a 220-horsepower electric motor that's good for a 7.7-second 0-to-60 time, while the ES 500e gets a second motor at the rear axle for a total of 338 horsepower, lowering the 0-to-60 time to 5.4 seconds. Lexus estimates the ES 350e will have a cruising range of approximately 300 miles, and the ES 500e will do around 250 miles on a full charge. Both come standard with the Tesla-style NACS charge port and an 11-kW on-board AC charger. Lexus hasn't said the maximum charge rate yet (it'll likely just be 150 kW like Toyota's other EVs), but we know it can go from 10% to 80% in an unimpressive 30 minutes when DC fast-charging.

Lexus

The ES occupies a strange niche segment. It technically competes with usual executive sedan suspects like the BMW 5 Series, Genesis G80, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but it's the sole front-wheel-drive option in the class. In electric form, it will compete with the BMW i5 and Audi A6 E-Tron, both of which are significantly more expensive than even the ES 500e. The new Polestar 4 is 10 inches shorter than the ES, but it's also a segment-straddling crossover, while the Mercedes-Benz CLA is similarly priced, much smaller but also a lot more efficient. Lexus hasn't yet said when the ES will go on sale, but it should be sometime this spring or summer.