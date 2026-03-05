The Dirthead Shed Makes Off Roading Look So Easy

Off roading YouTube is packed with boisterous and gaudy peacocks with too much money in their rigs for normal people like you or I to replicate. I don't have time to watch these monster truck builds that cost the GDP of a small country. That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress.

The Dirthead Shed is doing it the old-school way, with solid fabrication work and big tires on a junker pulled out of a barn somewhere. Dirthead Dave Chapelle (not that one) is proving to the world you don't need a giant supercharged LS motor to get off the beaten trail. I first heard about this guy when he was on the now-defunct Motor Trend show "Dirt Every Day," and I've been watching his solo YouTube exploits ever since.

My favorite of Dave's projects, the so-called MazGrande, actually began life on DED when the guys hauled an extremely cheap Mazda B2600i. That episode seems to be gone forever, as it isn't streaming anywhere and the full-length video has been pulled from YouTube, so we'll start with this build recap video from Dave's channel, which is still a lot of fun. The initial project for this truck was to replace the axles with one-tons, and put giant 40-inch tires on the tiny thing, then let it eat.