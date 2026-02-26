Ronald Finger's Down To Earth Builds Are The Antidote To YouTube Fatigue

There aren't enough hours in a lifetime to watch all of the automotive-themed content added to YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram. That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress.

This week we're talking about Ronald Finger, a very funny "regular" guy with a limited budget working out of his ancient home garage with real-world-affordable enthusiast cars. Moreover, he's spent a bunch of time on his YouTube channel restoring the garage around his projects as well, so if you're into construction YouTube, this is a double-header aimed right at our collective domes. Mister Finger doesn't upload as often as some of the folks who do YouTube builds for a living, but it's good honest content that makes me smile. Every single time he uploads a new video, infrequent though they are, I add it to my evening viewing.

Ron has been uploading to YouTube for over 19 years, beginning with a simple 8-second lightsaber battle when he was but a wee boy. The enthusiast build content didn't begin until a decade of posting later, when a young Ronald began fettling with a vintage Kawasaki DI motorcycle. Fast forward another decade and he's rebuilt four motorcycles, a Fiero, a Tiburon, and a Datsun 280Z, as well as the aforementioned garage rebuild. You really need to watch all of it.