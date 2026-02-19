Tofu Auto Works Is Building A Race Car That Never Existed From 3D Prints And Scraps And It's Incredibly Entertaining

Some of the world's greatest car building enthusiasts are chronicling their journeys on social media, and it's about time we do our part to bring as much attention to them as possible. This is the first installment of a regular Jalopnik series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. This week we're talking about Tofu Auto Works, which operates as a single person in a pretty nice shed in the countryside. Their current street-legal Group C project is among the coolest things I've ever seen, and every time there's a new installment in my YouTube feed, the TV remote hits my hand like Mjolnir.

You might have already heard about the good and difficult work that Tofu Auto Works is doing over in the antipodes. Both the channel's Cyperpunk Miata and GT-R-look Stagea Wagon projects (more about those later) have been received quite well, and racked up some views. Not enough, I say! Show this channel to all of your friends, have watch parties, share them widely, because this person needs more clicks.

This incredible build began with a wrecked Toyota MR-Spyder, a CAD drawing, a pair of giant 3D printers, and a dream. It's still nowhere near being done, but the amount of effort and difficulty they've expended and seen thus far are inspirational. If watching this doesn't make you want to get off your butt and start working on your own projects, you're probably missing that wrenching gene.

The project is affectionately known as the MR-C, which I think is cool. I had a teacher who went by Mr. C in high school, and he was pretty chill.