What Million-Mile Club Engines Have In Common (Aside From, Y'know, The Mileage)

Stories of million-mile cars aren't as uncommon as one might think. The Cummins Million Mile Club was created for Cummins-powered diesel vehicles that crossed a million miles. While Cummins doesn't disclose how many members the club has, back in 2016 University Dodge reported more than 90 vehicles had registered, with the highest recorded being a 5.9-liter Cummins — one of the most reliable inline-6 diesel engines — that reached 3,016,789 miles. And SuperCar Blondie says an old Mercedes taxi, a 1976 Mercedes‑Benz 240D, crossed 2.85 million miles on its original OM616 engine.

It's not just diesels. Gas engines like the Toyota 5.7-liter iForce V8, the legendary Honda K24 four-cylinder, and Ford's 4.6-liter Modular V8 from the Crown Victoria have all crossed seven figures, often under daily driving conditions.

According to Auto Recycling World, the average mileage of a car in the U.S. before it gets junked is just 156,470 miles. So what is it about these engines that lets them outlast the average U.S. vehicle lifespan multiple times? Here's what separates million-mile engines from the rest.