Every Lexus V8 Engine Ranked By Horsepower

Nothing fuels nostalgia like the death of a naturally aspirated masterpiece. Lexus' famed 5.0-liter V8 might've lost the horsepower wars, but the aural extravaganza it plays won our hearts. Of course, we are sad that the Japanese luxury automaker is discontinuing its second-best engine after the LFA's legendary V10. Feel the same? Listen to LC 500's glorious V8. It might help you. Or not. Listen to it, anyway.

Let us tell you a story of all Lexus V8s that predated the F-division's 5.0-liter masterpiece. Of course, we'll rate all these engines by horsepower. Helps us with the narrative, you know. But it also puts things into perspective. Engines have become so much more powerful in the last four decades, even when we are talking about Lexus, the automaker that doesn't chase horsepower figures. Heck, Lexus never supercharged or turbocharged its V8s, yet power almost doubled in the past four decades.

Don't act surprised — you know Lexus had a propensity to build overengineered mechanical gems. Yes, Lexus' twin-turbo V6 had been failing at an alarming rate (though Toyota later solved the issue), but each of the brand's past V8s is ready for the apocalypse. So, without further ado, let's see how Lexus' V8s progressed over the years!