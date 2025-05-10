Common Mistakes That Are Destroying Your Engine

One of the most common mistakes that can damage your engine is lack of maintenance. Many drivers forget to take their car in for service, but there are a few car maintenance items that you should get checked regularly. Regular service, such as swapping the oil, inspecting the transmission fluid, and getting brake pads replaced, is at the top of the list for proper maintenance. Then there's the dreaded "check engine light" — if you see this, take your car in to a service professional pronto.

Another common mistake that will destroy your engine is known as a silent killer. Having a heavy keychain can damage your engine quicker than you think. It may seem harmless, but the heavier it is, the more stress it's putting on the ignition switch. Over time, this can lead to serious problems, such as ignition faults, misfires, and stall-outs.

Another silent killer is revving up an engine in the cold. Call it bad advice or the Mandela Effect, but many drivers believe revving up a cold engine is a good idea. Wrong. It may make some sense in theory, but revving the engine to get things going puts unnecessary stress on the engines' internal components, and we want to keep it running smoothly for years to come.