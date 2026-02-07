4 Of The Most Reliable Inline-6 Diesel Engines

According to the BBC, the U.S. market for diesel passenger cars "has been historically very small." This is because diesel engines are more expensive and known to produce higher nitrogen oxide emissions, on top of having suffered from poor reliability early on. Still, diesel engines are better for towing and hauling compared to gas, and that is why many pickup trucks and industrial equipment are powered by diesel.

Diesel, not gasoline, is what the American economy relies on. This was the conclusion of a report by the Engine Technology Forum, which found that diesel moves over 80% of U.S. cargo, powers three-quarters of construction, mining, and farm equipment, and drives critical sectors like defense and emergency services. But what about the diesel cars that are used as daily drivers?

Within the mainstream diesel engine family, the six-cylinder diesel might be the sweet spot when it comes to size. In particular, the inline-six is well-balanced and does not suffer from excessive vibrations, eliminating the need for a balancing shaft. Four of the most reliable inline-six diesel engines out there are the Cummins 6BT, the Toyota 1HZ, the Mercedes‑Benz OM606, and the BMW M57 — and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate them.