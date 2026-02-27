Toyota's Coupe-Bodied Rally Prototype Could Be Previewing The New Celica

Toyota is leaning hard into sports cars these days. It has the GR86 coupe and the GR Corolla that's already like a little rally car, it will be bringing back the Supra without BMW's help, and it's even working on a mid-engine sports car that will hopefully be called the MR2. The only issue I see with adding a new Celica into the lineup is its overall similarity to the existing GR86 — unless, of course, it uses a very different sort of powertrain setup. There have been rumors the Celica could also be mid-engined, though WRC regulations would require the race car to have its engine up front.

Leaning hard into the Celica's rally heritage (though maybe not the part where it cheated) could solve that problem, making it closer to a Subaru WRX than a GR86. However, WRX sales have cratered over the past couple of years, so this may not be a good comparison. The Celica has generally had a broader appeal than more hardcore sports cars like the Supra and MR2, likely because it was more affordable and practical. Bringing that back would make sense, especially since cars are so expensive these days.

Still, we don't know for sure if this is previewing the Celica, or if it's something else entirely. We know Toyota is working on a new coupe "that could theoretically go by the Celica name," as Toyota North America's Vice President of Product Planning and Strategy said last year, a name that has been all but confirmed in other conversations. WRC's bodywork regulations permit bespoke designs, so Toyota could be using this coupe to evoke nostalgia for rally Celicas without a corresponding production model, or perhaps to further gauge interest in one. It wouldn't be the first time Toyota has faked us out recently. But I miss swoopy coupes, and I'd love to see the Celica return in some form other than a competent but unexciting crossover.