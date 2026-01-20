Even Dealers Think New Cars Cost Too Much

Car prices seem to always keep climbing, no matter how far out of reach they get for the average commuter. It now costs $50,000 to get yourself into an average point-A-to-point-B vehicle, despite the people who need those vehicles getting broker by the day. Now, even dealerships are saying something has to give. From Automotive News:

Dealers in the fourth quarter were feeling good about their business, but their mood had sunk a bit from the third quarter, according to the latest data from the Automotive News Auto Industry Confidence Index. Dealers scored their present performance with a 62.3, which was still favorable but down 5 points from the third quarter. It was the lowest rating among the four industry segments polled. Dealers told Automotive News that consumer affordability was a problem. "Dealers face significant challenges as rising interest rates make monthly payments less affordable, tightening consumers' budgets and reducing showroom traffic, while shifting consumer behavior pushes buyers toward online research, price comparisons, and digital-first shopping that intensifies competition and compresses margins," Jeffrey Iwanowski, managing partner of Monroeville Kia in Pennsylvania, wrote in response to the Automotive News survey.

Dealers are quick to lay the blame at financiers' feet, rather than throwing it at the automakers, but it's likely a collaborative effort. Those long finance terms are only necessary because the cars themselves cost so much.