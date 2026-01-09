Toyota Duped The Entire Automotive World With This 'Mid-Engine, Two-Seater Car' That Is Definitely Not A New MR2

Toyota — a famously serious company — decided right now was a good time to play a little prank on the automotive world, and I'm miffed. Earlier this week, Toyota Gazoo Racing put out a teaser on social media that claimed the company was going to unveil a "mid-engine, two-seater car" at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. This led, as you may have imagined, to a lot of speculation online about the possible return of the legendary MR2. Unfortunately, what we got was anything but.

Instead of a sleek little sports car, Gazoo Racing decided what we all really needed was a customized Daihatsu Kei truck. To make things even more bizarre, it was one of two customized Daihatsu Kei trucks on display as part of some strange boxing rivalry gimmick between Gazoo Racing and Daihatsu, according to Road & Track. Apparently, the entire Toyota booth was themed around inter-company rivalries. No, I don't get it either.

Executives reportedly described the Gazoo Racing build as something akin to a rally car, while the Daihatsu is meant more to showcase how far engineers were able to push the limits of a humble Kei truck. I know it's incredibly disappointing that neither of these are MR2 revival, but you gotta admit, they're cool in their own right. Though I do feel like Toyota shot itself in the foot a bit by teasing something MR2-ish, because anything short of that would have been a disappointment.