The Next Supra Will Actually Be A Toyota Rather Than A Reskinned BMW
The fifth-generation A90 Toyota Supra has been a pretty curious vehicle since it went on sale for the 2020 model year. At first, folks were excited to be getting a new Supra at all, considering the fact that Toyota discontinued the U.S. model back in 1998. Pretty quickly, though, folks realized it was pretty much just a G29 BMW Z4 with a different body on top. Its engine options, transmissions and running gear were pretty much identical to the Z4. Now, Toyota is said to be rectifying this slight oversight with its next-generation GR Supra.
The sixth-generation model is expected to come around sometime in 2027, and it's going to be powered by a Toyota-built turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four hybrid that is said to put out around 400 horsepower, according to a Best Car report reviewed by Forbes. Right now, the GR Supra uses a BMW B48 inline-four and a B58 inline-six. Granted, these are both very good motors, but they're sort of inauthentic when it comes to a Toyota sports car.
More than an engine
Engines aren't the only difference between the A90 and whatever comes next for Gazoo Racing. Best Car says it will sit on a rear-wheel-drive platform. There's no word on whether this will be an all-new platform for the automaker or if it'll take an existing one from Lexus. One thing is for sure: it won't be shared with the Z4.
That being said, there still might be some sharing among automakers. While it's likely the next Supra will get that aforementioned inline-four, Forbes says it's possible Toyota is testing a Supra prototype fitted with Mazda's turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six mild-hybrid powertrain found in the CX-70 and CX-90 crossover. In those applications, it makes 340 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. If I had to guess, it would be tuned to put out a bit more power than that in a possible next-gen Supra.
Since the Supra went on sale back in 2019, it has been a bit of a sales success compared to its more expensive, convertible brother — selling over 24,000 units compared to the Z4's 13,000.
I know for the most part that people dig the Supra, but it always just felt inauthentic to me. Sure, on paper, the B48 and B58 are probably better than Toyota's equivalent engines, and it's probably the same story with the car's platform, but I don't know. If I'm buying a Toyota, I want a Toyota. It seems the automaker has realized this issue and is working to fix it.