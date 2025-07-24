The Next Supra Will Actually Be A Toyota Rather Than A Reskinned BMW

Engines aren't the only difference between the A90 and whatever comes next for Gazoo Racing. Best Car says it will sit on a rear-wheel-drive platform. There's no word on whether this will be an all-new platform for the automaker or if it'll take an existing one from Lexus. One thing is for sure: it won't be shared with the Z4.

That being said, there still might be some sharing among automakers. While it's likely the next Supra will get that aforementioned inline-four, Forbes says it's possible Toyota is testing a Supra prototype fitted with Mazda's turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six mild-hybrid powertrain found in the CX-70 and CX-90 crossover. In those applications, it makes 340 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. If I had to guess, it would be tuned to put out a bit more power than that in a possible next-gen Supra.

Since the Supra went on sale back in 2019, it has been a bit of a sales success compared to its more expensive, convertible brother — selling over 24,000 units compared to the Z4's 13,000.

I know for the most part that people dig the Supra, but it always just felt inauthentic to me. Sure, on paper, the B48 and B58 are probably better than Toyota's equivalent engines, and it's probably the same story with the car's platform, but I don't know. If I'm buying a Toyota, I want a Toyota. It seems the automaker has realized this issue and is working to fix it.