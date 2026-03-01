How The 'Non-Passenger Work Vehicle' Became The Family Car

If you've been watching, you've seen the slow decline of the sedan and its replacement by SUVs and crossovers, some of which you secretly don't hate. We've touched on parts of this story over time, but a new video by Climate Town does a great job summarizing exactly how things came to be this way.

Thousands of years ago in the early 1970s, nobody really cared about fuel economy, until we did. In 1973, Arab oil producers didn't care for U.S. support of Israel and turned off the taps, leading to shortages, long lines at gas stations, and skyrocketing fuel prices. Suddenly, fuel economy mattered as a national security issue. Congress established Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards that required automakers to improve overall economy across their passenger car fleets from 13.5 mpg to 27.5 mpg by 1985.

However, thanks to one of the biggest green car failures of all time, the "Light Truck Loophole," trucks were exempt from the more stringent emissions, safety, and fuel economy standards. They were work vehicles used by farmers and companies, not daily drivers, so they were only required to reach 20.5 mpg by 1987. These "non-passenger work vehicles" made up a tiny fraction of vehicles on the road, so these lower standards could never be exploited to bypass the stricter standards for passenger cars, right?