How To Really Tell The Difference Between An SUV, A Crossover And A Hatchback

Thankfully, Americans are starting to lose interest in putting yet another Child Crusher 9000 on the streets, but we still love our SUVs. Or is it crossovers? What even is the difference between an SUV and a crossover anymore anyway? And when we're talking about small crossovers, what's the difference between that and a hatchback? Is it all-wheel drive? Is it really just ride height? Well, luck for you, Jalopnik is on the case. This search-friendly post will answer all most some of your most burning questions, and in the end, at least a few of you will feel like the time you spent reading this wasn't a complete waste of your time. That's the Jalopnik guarantee, or we'll give you your money back.

In order to get to the good stuff, though, we have to rewind to a time before the SUV really took over and talk about pickup trucks. Yes, this is relevant. No, it will not be on the test. Traditional pickup trucks — no, not you, Honda Ridgeline — start with a big ol' beefy metal frame that's strong and good for truck stuff. Then the automaker bolts a bed and a cab to the frame, adds some wheels and a powertrain, and you've got yourself a truck. It's a little more complicated than that, and new trucks are more sophisticated than old ones, but we've got a lot of ground to cover.

That's also the origin of the term "body-on-frame." Start with a frame, add the body, and there you go.