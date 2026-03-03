11 Family Cars That Are Ridiculously Overpowered

The sports car is past its heyday. Sure, many automakers still produce fun performance cars, but the scene isn't nearly as congested as it was five decades ago. But who needs sports cars when you can have a ridiculously overpowered SUV that can also transport your whole family and cargo?

Look, we know that a large, heavy family vehicle can't replace a sports car, no matter how much power it has. We absolutely want more sports cars. But most buyers just want to be occasionally pinned to their seats and feel like they can beat any other vehicle on the road. Come on, everyone knows it — accelerating hard is addictive. Exhilarating. And, yes, fun!

Think your neck muscles are up for the challenge? They'd better be, because this piece contains 11 family cars with coma-inducing performance. Some are quicker than modern supercars and even good to drive. Each is practical, though, providing ample passenger and cargo space. So from massive three-row predators to rocket station wagons, here is your fix of overwhelmingly powerful family cars.