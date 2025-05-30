In Rare Bit Of Good News, BMW M5 Station Wagon Somehow Outselling The Sedan In The U.S.

As a general rule, people in the U.S. don't buy station wagons. They may be more practical and look better than the sedan alternative, but there are only so many professors in New England, and most people would rather drive a crossover. So when BMW announced plans to sell the M5 Touring in the U.S., we were pleasantly surprised but far from optimistic. Weighing in at roughly 5,500 pounds, the new plug-in-hybrid M5 was already controversial enough, and BMW planned to offer an even harder-to-sell version, as well? Turns out, we were the fools because the M5 Touring is actually more popular than the sedan, BMWBlog reports.

That claim comes directly from Frank van Meel, the head of BMW's M division, too. After previously reporting that global demand for the M5 had been higher than expected, BMWBlog recently spoke with van Meel and learned that, when it came to the wagon version, Europe isn't actually the M5's biggest market. In fact, while the global split is reportedly pretty equal, the U.S. has ordered more M5 Tourings, while Europe prefers the sedan.

"Well, actually in Europe, still more sedan than Touring," van Meel told BMWBlog. "U.S. is the other way around. We currently have a higher demand in the US for the Touring than for the sedan."

Yes, you read that right. U.S. customers aren't just buying more BMW M5 Tourings than you'd expect. They're buying more of them than they are sedans. Maybe today's the day to buy a lottery ticket. Or get right with as many gods as possible, since the world is clearly about to end.