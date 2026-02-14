Here's How Much A 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Very few cars genuinely rewrite the rulebook, but Dodge seemed hell-bent on doing exactly that in the past couple decades. First it merged the muscle and supercar world by releasing the V10-powered Viper, then it added some much-needed bite to the muscle world by debuting the Hellcat-powered Challenger and Charger.

Dodge was clearly on a roll, deciding to play its wild card in 2021 with the arrival of the Durango SRT Hellcat that could easily stroke your ego high. It was originally intended as a one-year-only model, but it found enough popularity to return before long. This specialized Durango is a real do-it-all car; fast enough to smoke anything at the lights, but practical enough to take your whole family and the dog out for the weekend.

Such excellence did not come cheap, though. It launched with a starting price of $82,590, which is a lot of money for an American-made SUV that effectively first showed its face in this guise back in 2011. Still, its horsepower gave buyers 710 reasons to overlook the dated styling, and thanks to depreciation, it's easier than ever to find a reason to get one for yourself. According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat now changes hands for about $56,000 — almost a full $30,000 cheaper than it did just five years ago now, representing a drop of $6,000 per year, or $500 a month.