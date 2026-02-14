Here's How Much A 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Very few cars genuinely rewrite the rulebook, but Dodge seemed hell-bent on doing exactly that in the past couple decades. First it merged the muscle and supercar world by releasing the V10-powered Viper, then it added some much-needed bite to the muscle world by debuting the Hellcat-powered Challenger and Charger.
Dodge was clearly on a roll, deciding to play its wild card in 2021 with the arrival of the Durango SRT Hellcat that could easily stroke your ego high. It was originally intended as a one-year-only model, but it found enough popularity to return before long. This specialized Durango is a real do-it-all car; fast enough to smoke anything at the lights, but practical enough to take your whole family and the dog out for the weekend.
Such excellence did not come cheap, though. It launched with a starting price of $82,590, which is a lot of money for an American-made SUV that effectively first showed its face in this guise back in 2011. Still, its horsepower gave buyers 710 reasons to overlook the dated styling, and thanks to depreciation, it's easier than ever to find a reason to get one for yourself. According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat now changes hands for about $56,000 — almost a full $30,000 cheaper than it did just five years ago now, representing a drop of $6,000 per year, or $500 a month.
Further investigating the Durango SRT Hellcat's current values
That monetary loss sounds like an awful lot, and if you bought one new back in 2021, then it probably hurts a bit to know you've been losing $500 each month in depreciation alone. Still, as upsetting as losing about $30,000 in five years might be, that's only a loss of roughly 32%. In the grand scheme of Durango depreciation, that's actually remarkably well. The Durango in its generic guise is expected to drop a whopping 62% of its original value in the first five years of ownership, meaning that owners of lesser models actually suffer a worse fate than that of SRT Hellcat buyers. For reference, if the Hellcat-powered model had followed suit, it would be worth just around $31,000 today.
A quick look at used models for sale reveals that Kelley Blue Book pretty much has hit the nail on the head when it comes to Durango SRT Hellcat pricing. The cheapest examples with clean titles are indeed being advertised for around $55,000, and many are even set at over $65,000. Whether they have further to drop or not is not clear, but one thing that has been made apparent. Original buyers feel like they've been played by Dodge, and this depreciation is an unfair price for them to have to pay.
Here's why buyers of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat are furious
It might seem odd that anyone would feel anything other than elated behind the wheel of a 710 horsepower Dodge Durango. But the truth is that the original owners of these high-power SUVs are seriously displeased. The reason for their anger is that Dodge initially advertised these Hellcat-powered Durangos as limited edition models. Only 3,000 were destined for sale as a 2021-only model, but of course, Dodge went back on this and decided to relaunch the Durango SRT Hellcat in 2023.
Owners felt betrayed, as the uniqueness of their ultimate SUV was now diluted. A lawsuit was issued, but Durango Hellcat owners lost the lawsuit in the end, with the judge ruling in Dodge's favor. To make matters even worse, a brand-new Durango SRT costs less now than it did back in 2021, and that's before we even factor in inflation. The 2026 model kicks off at $80,590, a full $2,000 less than it did five years ago. Even the more powerful Jailbreak Edition is cheaper than the original 2021 release, with a starting price of $81,585.