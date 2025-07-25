Lucid Gravity Is 3 Seconds Quicker To 150 MPH Than A Corvette Z06, Even Though It Can Hold Three Times As Many People
Even if you don't go for the Sapphire version that makes 1,234 horsepower, the Lucid Air is one seriously awesome electric sedan. Unfortunately for Lucid, the U.S. is much more interested in crossovers these days. Enter the Lucid Gravity. Like with the Air, less expensive versions are coming (the 828-hp Grand Touring starts at about $95k), but the $140,000 Gravity Dream Edition makes a ridiculous 1,070 horsepower while also offering enough room for your entire immediate family. With that kind of power, you know it'll be quick, but recently, our friends at Car and Driver tested one to see just how quick it really is.
In C/D's testing, the Gravity hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is seriously quick for a luxury crossover that will inevitably be used to shuttle kids to sports practice and home to many a fossilized old French fry, but it also ran the quarter-mile in a more impressive 10.6 seconds at 140 mph. For comparison, while C/D still hasn't gotten its hands on the new quad-motor Rivian R1S, it recently tested the tri-motor version and recorded a quarter-mile time of 11.1 seconds at 121 mph. The Gravity also hit 150 mph in 12.3 seconds, making it nearly three seconds quicker to 150 mph than the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Of course, the Z06 is a track-focused version of the Corvette, and it wasn't exactly built with drag racing in mind, but still. We're talking about a mid-engine supercar that seats two versus a family crossover that seats six or seven, depending on the configuration you choose. Does anyone need a glorified electric minivan that's quicker than a Corvette Z06? Not one bit. But you can have one if you're willing to give Lucid enough money.
One seriously quick bread loaf
In addition to beating the tri-motor Rivian R1S, the Gravity also beat the BMW iX M60's quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds at 120 mph. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV also ran it in 11.5 seconds but crossed the line at only 117 mph. Then there's the Lamborghini Urus Performante, which posted an 11.2-second time at 122 mph, as well as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and its identical 11.2-second time at 121 mph. So yeah, in case it wasn't already clear, the Gravity is ridiculously, possibly even dangerously quick.
Speaking of danger, C/D has yet to test the 1,020-hp Tesla Model X Plaid, so it's possible the Gravity isn't the quickest SUV on sale right now. Then again, Tesla got rid of its PR department a while back, so maybe don't hold your breath waiting for that particular test. Especially since almost no one buys the Model X anymore.
While the Gravity proved to be the quickest SUV that C/D has ever tested through the quarter-mile, that 3.1-second 0-60 mph time isn't enough to put it at the top of that particular list. In fact, the 850-hp tri-motor Rivian R1S hit 60 mph in only 2.8 seconds, even though it's down more than 200 hp. Then again, the Rivian also makes 1,103 pound-feet of torque compared to the Lucid's 909.
Upgrade to the quad-motor R1S, and you get 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft, so the Gravity may not hold the quarter-mile crown for long. (In Jason Cammisa's testing, the times were basically identical.) Then again, you can already get a base Rivian R1S for $76,990, while Lucid still has yet to open up the order books for the $79,900 Gravity Touring, which is perhaps the bigger deal. Currently, that's on track to happen later this year, but the way things have been going lately, who knows.