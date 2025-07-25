Lucid Gravity Is 3 Seconds Quicker To 150 MPH Than A Corvette Z06, Even Though It Can Hold Three Times As Many People

Even if you don't go for the Sapphire version that makes 1,234 horsepower, the Lucid Air is one seriously awesome electric sedan. Unfortunately for Lucid, the U.S. is much more interested in crossovers these days. Enter the Lucid Gravity. Like with the Air, less expensive versions are coming (the 828-hp Grand Touring starts at about $95k), but the $140,000 Gravity Dream Edition makes a ridiculous 1,070 horsepower while also offering enough room for your entire immediate family. With that kind of power, you know it'll be quick, but recently, our friends at Car and Driver tested one to see just how quick it really is.

In C/D's testing, the Gravity hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is seriously quick for a luxury crossover that will inevitably be used to shuttle kids to sports practice and home to many a fossilized old French fry, but it also ran the quarter-mile in a more impressive 10.6 seconds at 140 mph. For comparison, while C/D still hasn't gotten its hands on the new quad-motor Rivian R1S, it recently tested the tri-motor version and recorded a quarter-mile time of 11.1 seconds at 121 mph. The Gravity also hit 150 mph in 12.3 seconds, making it nearly three seconds quicker to 150 mph than the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Of course, the Z06 is a track-focused version of the Corvette, and it wasn't exactly built with drag racing in mind, but still. We're talking about a mid-engine supercar that seats two versus a family crossover that seats six or seven, depending on the configuration you choose. Does anyone need a glorified electric minivan that's quicker than a Corvette Z06? Not one bit. But you can have one if you're willing to give Lucid enough money.