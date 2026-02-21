5 Used Ford Models To Avoid Buying In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a used Ford is a wise purchasing decision. Not only does it help you avoid the steepest part of the depreciation curve, but you also get to choose from a myriad of bargain options and can potentially access cheaper insurance premiums if you play your cards right. But as experienced bargain hunters will know too well, the used car market can be a tricky minefield to navigate if you don't have the right information. There's a genuine risk of ending up with a vehicle that has outstanding finance, extremely-high mileage, damage from a flood, or reliability problems.

Luckily, you can tilt the odds further in your favor by researching and doing the right checks. Starting your research with words from owners is a fine first move, as it helps you know in advance whether owners of the vehicle you're looking to buy are satisfied with it or consider it to be reliable. In a recent compilation, Consumer Reports put together a list of 42 used cars to avoid buying, as they're considered much more likely to break down and incur expensive repairs than their peers. That's based on data from the organization's annual auto surveys submitted by members, and we're taking a look at the Ford models that showed up there: the Bronco Sport, Explorer, F-150 Hybrid, Expedition, and Escape Hybrid.