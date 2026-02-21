5 Used Ford Models To Avoid Buying In 2026, According To Consumer Reports
Buying a used Ford is a wise purchasing decision. Not only does it help you avoid the steepest part of the depreciation curve, but you also get to choose from a myriad of bargain options and can potentially access cheaper insurance premiums if you play your cards right. But as experienced bargain hunters will know too well, the used car market can be a tricky minefield to navigate if you don't have the right information. There's a genuine risk of ending up with a vehicle that has outstanding finance, extremely-high mileage, damage from a flood, or reliability problems.
Luckily, you can tilt the odds further in your favor by researching and doing the right checks. Starting your research with words from owners is a fine first move, as it helps you know in advance whether owners of the vehicle you're looking to buy are satisfied with it or consider it to be reliable. In a recent compilation, Consumer Reports put together a list of 42 used cars to avoid buying, as they're considered much more likely to break down and incur expensive repairs than their peers. That's based on data from the organization's annual auto surveys submitted by members, and we're taking a look at the Ford models that showed up there: the Bronco Sport, Explorer, F-150 Hybrid, Expedition, and Escape Hybrid.
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Billed as a small Bronco that rides and handles as well in the city as on rugged off-road terrains, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport was expected to deliver excellence. Sadly, its brightest spots were a little outweighed by a high fault rate, resulting in it earning a poor rating in Consumer Reports' reliability survey. It has also been recalled 15 times over numerous faults, ranging from fire-starting short circuits to oil leaks, braking problems, loss of drive power, and issues with handling and control. In models with the turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-three engine, the fuel injector could crack and leak fuel into the engine compartment, further increasing the risk of a fire.
The Ford Bronco Sport has received 600 complaints on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. In fact, many of those complaints pertain to the SUV actually bursting into flames and burning to the ground. If you're still set on this vehicle, it's a wise precaution to consider models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. The stronger power train seems to be free from some of the problems afflicting the three-cylinder mill.
2020 Ford Explorer
Being the first-year car of the sixth-generation model, the thoroughly-redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer brought many desirable upgrades. One of the most notable changes was the adoption of a new platform and rear-wheel drive setup. The move was motivated by a desire to boost power, handling, and towing capacity. While the 2020 model delivered on that promise and even introduced the very first Explorer Hybrid, its additional use of so many new technologies and features didn't do much good for its reliability.
The SUV has been recalled 30 times so far, with the most common recalls being related to the power train and rearview camera. In the case of the latter, it could intermittently fail to display an image when reversing, thereby reducing the driver's visibility and heightening the risk of a crash. Other common issues range from exhaust leaks to leaking CV boots, rear axle bolt failure, cam phaser noises on cold starts, harsh downshifts, and much more.
2022-2023 Ford F-150 Hybrid
We previously hailed the coming of the Ford F-150 Hybrid as taking the half-ton pickup to the next level. With up to 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque, 12,700 pounds of towing capacity, a fuel economy rating of 25 mpg combined, a quiet cabin, and a long list of tech and safety systems, it fulfills its role quite well. But it can also saddle owners with a frustrating (and often expensive) ownership experience. In its latest rankings, Consumer Reports notes reliability as being particularly poor in 2022-2023 models of the hybrid pickup.
The main trouble spots for these models are the power train, transmission, electronics, climate control, and hybrid battery. Its 2021 model didn't fare much better, meaning the F-150 Hybrid was named among the least-reliable vehicles for three years in a row. However, despite the seemingly persistent reliability issues, satisfaction among Ford F-150 PowerBoost owners appears to be high. When it comes to that aspect, both the 2022 and 2023 models earned above-average ratings in CR's surveys.
2018-2019 Ford Expedition
Like the F-150 Hybrid above, the Ford Expedition is a common sight on Consumer Reports' list of least reliable used cars to buy. The Expedition's 10-speed automatic transmission, otherwise known as the 10R80, has a known defect where the bushing inside the CDF drum can move out of position. This leads to one of the Teflon ring seals being damaged and causing a subsequent loss of hydraulic pressure, resulting in the transmission experiencing gear slippage or jumping into neutral unexpectedly. According to a technical service bulletin issued by Ford, the issue can also manifest in harsh or delayed shifting or engagement.
In addition to the CDF drum problems, the Ford Expedition transmission is known for its faulty valve body and outer shell issues. Other issues with the SUV itself include brake fluid leaks, suspension issues, cam phaser problems, and a parking function fault that could cause the vehicle to roll away while in park. All of these complaints have led to about 11 recalls being issued on the 2018 Expedition. The 2019 model has been recalled eight times so far.
Ford Escape Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid
The compact Escape is yet another Ford model with many aggrieved drivers. Consumer Reports lists the 2020-2021 and 2023 models as the worst offenders, with the 2022 and 2023 Plug-in Hybrid variants also having horrible reliability. Owners of Ford Escape Hybrids have been forced to put up with build quality problems, with some complaining about a door weld problem that could cause the hinge to fail and make the door fly open while driving.
Squeaky brakes, transmission problems, premature 12V battery failures, and issues with the in-car electronics also appear to be common issues with Escape Hybrids. Specific reports about the plug-in models suggest that they tend to suffer from many of the same problems, including issues with the 12V battery. Just last year, Ford was forced to issue a recall for the Escape Plug-in Hybrid over concerns about a manufacturing defect that could damage the high-voltage battery cell's separator layer, resulting in possible fires. Infotainment screen blackouts and a malfunctioning heads-up display are also common issues with the aforementioned Escape Plug-In Hybrid model years.