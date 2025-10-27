These Companies Will Be The First To Crack Personal Autonomy, Accord To You

Whether you like it or not, autonomy is coming to a vehicle near you... probably. I don't have a crystal ball or anything like that, but with the way things are headed and with the amount of money being poured into these endeavors, some company is going to figure out personal autonomy before anyone else does. That idea is what led me to my question from last week.

I asked you what automaker or company you all thought would be the first to figure out personal autonomy, and I'll tell you what, a lot of you seem to be on the same page. A whole bunch of folks seem to be in agreement with me: it's either going to be Mercedes-Benz or General Motors, but Waymo could get thrown in the mix, too, or hell, maybe one of the Chinese automakers. As expected, a hell of a lot of you think it's just never going to happen, and while I'm not too sure about that, it's not my place to decide who is right and wrong in the thunderdome that is Answer of the Day.

Anyway, why don't you check out what companies your fellow Jalops think will be the first to crack personal autonomy? Before you go, bookmark this page for future reference when an automaker actually does it.