X Things You Need To Know Before You Test Drive A Car

For a lot of us, the humble test drive is one of few bright spots amid a dealership process that most people have grown to dislike pretty wholeheartedly. And you should for sure enjoy the heck out of it. As you do, just remember that the fun part of the experience is at least as much work as play, with you trying to glean precious first-hand insights that you can't get from devouring reviews and trolling the forums. Not only that, but like everything else that happens between when you walk into the dealership and when you drive off with your new ride, it's yet another front in your savvy battle to negotiate the best deal on a car.

Because in addition to evaluating handling, visibility, brake feel, infotainment usability, and road noise, you're also managing something less mechanical: pressure. You're processing a flood of information in a compressed window of time, often with a salesperson in the passenger seat and a negotiation waiting back at the desk. That combination can blur judgment fast. Go through the motions and you risk anything from buying the wrong car to agreeing to a subpar deal.

So yes, enjoy the drive. Just don't forget what it is. Before you slide behind the wheel and hear the inevitable "you're gonna wanna turn right out of the lot here," let's go through everything you need to know first.