White Line Fever: Why Highway Hypnosis Happens To So Many Drivers

Few driving experiences are quite as unsettling as realizing you have traveled miles without any memory of how you got there. This strange lapse isn't daydreaming or fatigue in the usual sense. It's highway hypnosis, also known as white line fever, and while its role can be difficult to quantify, it contributes to a significant share of accidents every year on long, featureless highways where there is little to stimulate the brain.

The term is used to refer to a trance-like state that takes effect when monotony dulls the brain's sensory awareness. Factors like the continuous vibration of the vehicle, the slow hum of the engine, and the white lane markings passing by like a metronome all create a hypnotic rhythm, where the driver continues on autopilot even as his conscious awareness fades, and the muscle memory keeps the car in motion. Psychologists call this automaticity.

Even factors such as light glares bouncing off the hood of your car or a soothing audiobook in the background can lull the brain out of consciousness. Basically, the fewer and more repetitive the stimuli your brain receives, the easier it is to zone out. To an onlooker, the driver may appear perfectly alert, but their reaction times can drop dramatically. A sudden change of lanes by a car ahead becomes deadly because the brain takes seconds too long to process what's happening.

This isn't limited to exhausted truckers taking cross-country routes. It can affect anyone, from commuters who travel on the same road every day to late-night travelers. What makes white line fever so dangerous is that you often don't realize it is happening to you until you snap out of it and regain consciousness.