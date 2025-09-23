These Otherwise Good Cars Have Terrible Interiors

It's hard to argue that a car's interior isn't one of the most important things about it. Looks, performance, the way it makes you feel — all of those things mean a lot, but at the end of the day, the interior of a car is where you're spending your time. For a lot of cars, the cabin is a make or break aspect. A bad interior in an otherwise good car can be more than enough to turn people away, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you fine folks last week.

I wanted to know what otherwise good cars were saddled with terrible interiors, and you folks delivered. We've got a little bit of everything. Of course, there's a ton of early-aughts American crap on here, but you're still going to find plenty of modern cars across the price spectrum and even a few controversial surprises I don't think everyone is going to take too kindly to.

That's enough yapping out of me, though. How about you all head on down below and check out some good cars that were stuck with terrible interiors? If your car ended up on the list, please be sure to tell us how you live with yourself.