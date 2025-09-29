The Pros And Cons Of Trading In Your Car

Gearing up to buy a new car is an exciting prospect that, for two-thirds of Americans, comes along at least once every five years. Put another way, the average U.S. citizen owns 9.4 new cars during their lifetime. However, the process can also be stressful. For example, what happens to your existing vehicle, assuming that you're not handing it down to a family member or keeping it around as a spare?

The obvious choice is to trade-in your old car to the dealership where you're purchasing your new car. In that way, your trade's value will (hopefully) reduce the expenditure on the new car. Besides being convenient, trading-in your old car to the new car dealership also presents a sales tax advantage in most states. That said, new car dealerships realize that they're dealing with a captive audience, so the price paid for your old ride may be less than what it's worth in a private party sale to an individual. However, the private sale process does require more effort.

To further complicate the decision over whether to trade-in your old car or sell it yourself, there's actually a third option: selling to a dealership other than the one where you're buying your new car. That's a lot of information to digest, so let's look at the pluses and minuses in detail.