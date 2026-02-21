These Cars Have The Worst Visibility According To Drivers

You know when something becomes such a punchline that you eventually assume that it can't actually be as bad as it's made out to be? Well, when it comes to Camaro visibility, it may actually be worse. You might say that 2003 to 2009 represents the largest Camaro blind spot of all, as they weren't being made at all during the 7-year stretch. But that wouldn't do justice to the fifth generation (2010 to 2015), which set a new standard for being really, really hard to see out of. Its bold new exterior was an aesthetic throwback to the iconic 1969 model year, with a low-slung roof line and high belt line that together created the automotive equivalent of a squint.

When the fifth generation launched, car buyers and journalists alike immediately latched onto the visibility issue, and it became something of a meme complaint that you may or may not remember from back then. It was certainly enough to make General Motors think twice when designing the sixth generation, with gen-five owners pulled together into a focus group agreeing that, one, it's impossible to see out of and, two, it looks cool, so they don't actually care. We rest our case. But are you wondering how the latest redesign might have improved the situation? It has the worst visibility among all sports cars, according to Consumer Reports. It still looks cool, though.