You Can Buy A Hallmark Christmas Ornament Of The Electric Ram 1500 REV That Was Canceled Before It Ever Went On Sale
Recently in one of my various car enthusiast group chats a friend sent a photo of various Hallmark Christmas ornaments on a store shelf, highlighting some of the cool automotive options like a first-gen Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a Mustang GTD, and a Nissan R34 GT-R, among other less interesting vehicular ornaments. But there was one in particular that really caught my eye: As part of its flagship Keepsake line, Hallmark will sell you an ornament of the 2026 Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck. That seems progressive and cool, right? Maybe your dad has an electric truck and loves decorating the tree.
Problem is, not only has the Ram 1500 REV not gone on sale yet, it won't ever. Ram canceled the fully electric truck back in September, announcing that its name would be used on what until then had been known as the Ramcharger, the brand's range-extender hybrid pickup. But the ornament is clearly the electric REV, not the hybrid one (that still hasn't gone on sale yet itself).
Yours for as little as $29.95
The electric REV has a unique face with different headlights, no grille and a wide frunk opening, plus aero-optimized wheels. The rear end is admittedly the same as the range-extender REV, but we also know this ornament is the EV because Hallmark says so. Says Hallmark in the item's description:
Powered to work hard with modern, high-tech flair, the all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck zooms onto the tree. Perfect for your favorite pickup truck fan, this Christmas tree ornament features a handsome blue design of the sleek 2026 model in die-cast metal with wheels that turn and year-dated license plates.
I don't really understand why the front license plate says 2026 but the rear license plate says 2025. Is it a New Year's thing? Hallmark doesn't say. But the ornament is four and a half inches long, two inches wide and an inch and a half tall. Ram doesn't have any actual photos of the thing, but the funny photoshopped one above makes that seem pretty small to me. At $29.99, I guess it's not a bad price for a die-cast that'll hang from your tree? I'm a non-practicing Jew so I've got no idea what a kinda-fancy Christmas ornament "should" cost. Ram also sells the ornament on its own website, for $29.95.
Who wants this?
There are only three reviews of the ornament on Hallmark's website. The first is from "Sharon," who apparently bought it for her grandson on October 27. Her review reads "Recently got a new truck. I'm sure he'll love the ornament." Five stars. On December 6, Kathy said "great ornament for my godchild who loves trucks." Five stars. Most recently, on December 8, Matt said "I really like this item, as I have started collecting any interesting ornaments from the Hallmark stores. I am glad to see so many great licenses with the ornaments." Four stars.
I can't imagine this is an ornament that Hallmark will buy any more stock of, so this could become a real collector's item one day. Probably not. But maybe. When do you think Hallmark and Ram finalized this partnership? Does anyone at Hallmark even know the electric Ram REV got canceled? The EV was canceled outright in September, but in January Ram announced it was canceling the long-range model. (Also, in April Ram got into a legal battle with suppliers because it canceled an electric heavy-duty truck.) In December 2024 Ram said the electric REV was delayed as the range-extender Ramcharger was being pushed forward to 2025, but now that truck (now called REV) will be available at some point in 2026. When Ram first revealed the electric REV in 2023, it said it would go on sale at the end of 2024.
If the idea of an automotive Hallmark Keepsake ornament interests you, but you want one of a car that actually exists, they've got you covered. Among the 28 different "transportation" ornaments there is a 1969 Dodge Super Bee, a 1968 Chevrolet fire engine, a "Bumblebee" Camaro, a Nissan 370Z Nismo, a Ram Heavy Duty from "Yellowstone," and various tractors, trains and construction vehicles, plus a bunch of random slightly-transportation-related stuff.