You Can Buy A Hallmark Christmas Ornament Of The Electric Ram 1500 REV That Was Canceled Before It Ever Went On Sale

Recently in one of my various car enthusiast group chats a friend sent a photo of various Hallmark Christmas ornaments on a store shelf, highlighting some of the cool automotive options like a first-gen Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a Mustang GTD, and a Nissan R34 GT-R, among other less interesting vehicular ornaments. But there was one in particular that really caught my eye: As part of its flagship Keepsake line, Hallmark will sell you an ornament of the 2026 Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck. That seems progressive and cool, right? Maybe your dad has an electric truck and loves decorating the tree.

Problem is, not only has the Ram 1500 REV not gone on sale yet, it won't ever. Ram canceled the fully electric truck back in September, announcing that its name would be used on what until then had been known as the Ramcharger, the brand's range-extender hybrid pickup. But the ornament is clearly the electric REV, not the hybrid one (that still hasn't gone on sale yet itself).