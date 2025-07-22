Lucid Air Just Got Better For 2026 With More Range And Tesla Supercharger Access

The Lucid Air has a quite compelling argument for being the best electric vehicle you can buy, and it's set to get even better for 2026. Lucid says its flagship sedan will gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network starting later this month. On top of that, some models are getting even more range, there's a new AC compressor "under the hood" meant to improve cooling and make everything a bit quieter, and there are some new wheel and seating options all meant to make your Air even lovelier.

For most customers the big news here is that all Airs will be able to fill up on electrons at Tesla Superchargers starting on July 31. Of course, owners are going to have to use a $220 Lucid-approved NACS adapter, but that's still a big improvement and gives drivers access to over 17,000 new chargers. (Lucid's Gravity SUV has a NACS port as standard, but there's no word on when the Air might make that switchover.) With the adapter, owners will be able to start charging at V3 and above Superchargers via the Lucid App.

There is one caveat to all of this: rather slow charging speeds, at least by Lucid's standards. The Newark, California-based company says Airs will be able to charge up at 50 kW and gain up to 200 miles of range per hour. That's good in a pinch, but it's rather crappy when you consider the fact that an Air Grand Touring can DC fast-charge at 350 kW and add that same 200 miles of range in just 12 minutes under ideal conditions. Currently, the highest-power Tesla Superchargers can deliver 250 kW, with plans for 350-kW stations.