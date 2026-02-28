Why Old American Cars Had So Many Engine Options

In 1965, a Pontiac Le Mans could have five different kinds of engines. In 1968, the Ford Mustang had seven engines to choose from. And in 1969, you could order 11 different engine codes for your Chevrolet Camaro. Yes, the vast majority were V8s in the Camaro's case, but when the range of performance spans across nearly 300 horsepower, who really cares?

Today, options are limited. 2026 cars such as the Cadillac CT5 and Mustang don't have more than four engine options to choose from. If you're into the true family cars, models like the Chevy Trailblazer only come with two. In fact, nowadays, many cars come with just one, and some even share the engine with another model. So, why did this change? Why is the consumer so limited in their choices nowadays?

It's hard to point to one sole catalyst of this phenomenon, because in reality, there are a multitude of factors that worked in tandem to create this automotive landscape in the mid-century era. It was truly a perfect storm of lax rules, rising competition, and plain old circumstances of the time.