These Cars Share An Engine, Though You'd Never Guess To Look At Them

Cars that share major internal components are often similar and in the same vehicle class. However, there are plenty of cars out there that share an engine despite offering completely different driving experiences. Of course, some of these engines are heavily modified to fit their new home, but the same heart hums under the hood no matter how surprising it might seem.

Taking a new car design from concept to reality is both time-consuming and astronomically expensive. That's why automakers sometimes share technology with other brands, especially for critical tech like the engine. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota are just a few big names that have been known to share engine technology — but you might be surprised by just which brands they have teamed up with.

To that end, we've collected all the details you need about unlikely cars that share an engine, including modifications that alter the engine's specs and performance capabilities. Here are the cars that might look dissimilar but secretly — or maybe not so secretly — share a powertrain.